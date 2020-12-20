GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Chiefs Inactives: Eric Fisher Active for Kansas City

The Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints have announced their inactive players for this afternoon's matchup.
After only practicing on Friday this week, Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Eric Fisher is active for the Chiefs' Week 15 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Both teams have announced their inactive players ahead of this afternoon's contest.

For the Chiefs, cornerback BoPete Keyes, running back Darwin Thompson, linebacker Damien Wilson, offensive tackle Mike Remmers, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Tim Ward, and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders are inactive. 

The Chiefs announced a flurry of roster moves on Saturday prior to the game. Offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski was signed to the active roster as Kansas City is in need of offensive line depth. Wisniewski was signed to the practice squad on Nov. 24 and is now needed as Remmers and regular right tackle Mitchell Schwartz continues to deal with back injuries. 

Cornerback DeAndre Baker and linebacker Emmanuel Smith were activated from the practice squad as game day elevations. Baker was the New York Giants' first-round pick in 2019. The Chiefs signed Baker on Nov. 17 after all of the charges in his pending lawsuit were dropped.

The last move Kansas City made on Saturday was activating wide receiver Byron Pringle from the injured reserve. Pringle suffered an ankle injury in the Chiefs' Week 11 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

For New Orleans Saints, Ken Crawley, Nick Easton, Derrick Kelly, Ty Montgomery and Malcom Brown will not suit up against the Chiefs.

The Saints also had a busy Saturday in terms of transactions for today's game. New Orleans activated quarterback Drew Brees from the injured reserve after he suffered 11 rib fractures and a collapsed lung in the Saints' Week 9 game against the San Fransisco 49ers.

With Brees activated, New Orleans planned to have quarterback Jameis Winston serve as the backup and have Taysom Hill assume his usual "jack-of-all-trades" position. That plan is now no more as the Saints had to place Winston on the COVID-19/Reserve list. It is reported Hill will now be the backup.

Brees will be without one of his top weapons as Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was ruled out for today's game and was later placed on the injured reserve. Thomas has only played in seven games this season as he has been dealing with an ankle injury.

To combat the absence of Thomas, the Saints signed wide receivers Juwan Johnson and Tommylee Lewis to the active roster from the practice squad and also elevated wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey as a game-day call up.

