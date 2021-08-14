Chiefs Release Inactives Ahead of Preseason Opener Against 49ers

The Chiefs will be without multiple players as they head into the beginning of their 2021 preseason.

Before their first game of the 2021 preseason, the Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players. They will be missing several familiar names and also a few newcomers.

Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star adds that defensive end Taco Charlton is also expected to miss tonight's contest. Charlton struggled with staying on the field last season and is already dealing with a bit of trouble in that regard this year. That doesn't necessarily bode well for his immediate future.

Among the aforementioned players, most of those inactive designations make sense. The one hurt perhaps the most by being ruled inactive, though, is Callaway. There were rumblings before training camp that talented wide receiver could possibly make the 53-man roster with a good preseason showing but by missing time, those odds don't seem great.

Duvernay-Tardif's hand injury is nothing new, and it seems to be the most serious one on the list in terms of recovery time. With that said, Long also being out truly paves the way for rookie Trey Smith to continue getting significant reps. The Chiefs' depth at right guard will be tested throughout the preseason. Remmers' back injury spells a bigger opportunity for Lucas Niang at right tackle.

Once Gay is a bit removed from concussion protocol, expect to see him on the field with hopes of taking a leap forward in year two. Overall, while these injuries are certainly unfortunate, all of them are manageable and allow for other Chiefs players to potentially step up on Saturday night.