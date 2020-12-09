SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Chiefs Struggle Again in Short-Yardage Situations Against Broncos

Joe Andrews

Though the Kansas City Chiefs were able to score 22 points against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the offense failed to generate success inside the red zone and on third down.

Sixteen of the Chiefs’ points, five field goals and an extra point, came off the foot of kicker Harrison Butker in the 22-16 win. Four of the field goals came at the end of unsuccessful trips into the red zone, where the short-yardage struggles were most evident for Kansas City.

In addition to the red zone issues, the Chiefs failed to convert on seven of their 10 third downs.

“Those sons of guns got us in the first one and we didn’t do that great in the second one,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said after the game. “The thing you got to do is narrow down shots there, get the distance cut down and do better on first and second down. That’s where we got to prove that. Against them, with the pass rush that they have, it’s where we've got to be.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs offense inside the red zone four times. None of the visits ended in touchdowns, stemming from the inability to gain first downs on 3rd-and-4, 3rd-and-1 and 3rd-and-8.

The offense also failed to convert on 2nd-and-5 with seven seconds remaining in the first half, paving the way to a 23-yard field goal from Butker.

“I didn’t do a good job in the red zone, giving the guys opportunities to get themselves in,” Reid said. “I’ll go back and work on that part. We’ll make sure we put these guys in a good position to make some plays down in there whether it’s the run game or the pass game.”

In total, the Chiefs ran the ball on just one third-down attempt — a six-yard scramble by Mahomes to bring a first down in the third quarter.

Two plays later, Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce on a 20-yard touchdown pass. The score pushed the Chiefs ahead 19-16. A 48-yard field goal by Butker with 1:08 remaining put the final cap on the win.

“They just wanted to get it right and they knew we were close on so many different occasions,” Reid said. “Everybody just kind of bared down, went to it and reached a little bit deeper. Instead of complaining, they just reached a little deeper and tried to find an answer.”

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Chiefs Need More From Frank Clark By Playoff Time

What might have been regarded as the Kansas City Chiefs' strongest position group heading into the unusual 2020 season has unexpectedly turned into the team's biggest deficiency.

Tucker D. Franklin

Analytics Recap: Kansas City Chiefs Defeat Denver Broncos 22-16

What do the advanced metrics have to say about the Kansas City Chiefs' 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos?

Sam Hays

Why Didn't the Chiefs Challenge Tyreek Hill's Near-Touchdown?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill found himself on the receiving end of two passes that could’ve been touchdowns against the Denver Broncos on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Joe Andrews

What the Steelers' First Loss Means For the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs fans have yet another reason to appreciate Alex Smith after the former Chiefs quarterback led the Washington Football Team on a game-winning drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers to hand them their first loss of the season. But what does the Steelers' loss mean for the Chiefs in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the AFC?

Tucker D. Franklin

Making the Playoffs Is Cool, but the Chiefs Have Bigger Goals in Mind

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially reached the point where just making the playoffs doesn't even excite them anymore. They have bigger goals in mind.

Jordan Foote

Adversity Filled Wins Are Crucial to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' Growth

While some may see the Kansas City Chiefs 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos as a deflating win compared to the expectations, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. are taking it as a confidence-building victory.

Tucker D. Franklin

Divisional Opponents Shouldn't Be Taken Lightly

While it wasn't easy, the Kansas City Chiefs secured a 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos, clinching a spot in the playoffs for the sixth-straight season. The game fell short of expectations as the Chiefs were favored to win by 14 points according to Las Vegas oddsmakers, but is it fair to expect Kansas City to blowout their divisional foes?

Tucker D. Franklin

Travis Kelce Remains Humble After Making History

With a 19-yard reception in the second quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs' 22-16 win over the Denver Broncos, tight end Travis Kelce did something no other tight end has done before him.

Tucker D. Franklin

Three Takeaways From the Chiefs' 22-16 Win Over Denver

While it wasn't pretty, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to narrowly defeat the Denver Broncos 22-16 on Sunday Night Football to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year

Sports Illustrated has selected its 2020 Sportsperson of the Year: The Activist Athlete. This list includes five athletes, including two Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, LeBron James, Breanna Stewart and Naomi Osaka.

Joshua Brisco