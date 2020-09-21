SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Chiefs Survive Potential Chargers Upset in Overtime

Tucker D. Franklin

After an anemic three quarters, the Kansas City Chiefs spoiled the Los Angeles Chargers first game in their new stadium with a 23-20 overtime victory over their AFC West rivals Sunday, starting the season 2-0 for their fourth straight season. 

After expecting quarterback Tyrod Taylor to start for the Chargers, a chest injury he acquired during warmups meant quarterback Justin Herbert trotted onto the field for Los Angeles’ first possession in their new stadium.

The rookie quarterback led his team 79-yards down the field and capped off their drive with a 4-yard touchdown run for the opening score of the game. Kansas City struggled to get anything going offensively until the second quarter.

After linebacker Willie Gay Jr. got a hand on a Chargers punt, quarterback Patrick Mahomes used his legs and his arm to manufacture a 10 play, 73-yard drive that came to an end with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to tight end Travis Kelce. The extra-point attempt was blocked after a holding call backed up the try.

With Kansas City down 7-6, the teams battled for the next few minutes, and injuries for the Chiefs started to mount as cornerback Antonio Hamilton and linebackers Anthony Hitchens and Damien Wilson left the field.

Los Angeles took advantage of the depleted defense and added more points to their lead. Herbert found wide receiver Jalen Guyton for a 10-yard touchdown pass.

The Chiefs’ offensive line struggled to protect Mahomes from the Chargers pass rush and their two-minute drill to end the half came up short. Los Angeles took a 14-6 lead into the locker room thanks to 195 first-half passing yards and a passing touchdown from Herbert.

Kansas City opened the second half with a lackluster drive and gave the Chargers the ball back quickly. Los Angeles drove into field goal range and kicker Marvin Bagley knocked home a 41-yard field goal to put the Chargers up 17-6.

While the defense didn’t break, it appeared to give the offense momentum. Mahomes began to put a drive together but a sack from Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa nearly put the Chiefs out of field goal range but it was no problem for kicker Harrison Butker as he nailed a 58-yard field goal to make the game 17-9 and tie a franchise record for the longest field goal.

The following drive, Herbert and company looked to be in business but a poor decision from the rookie led to cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s second interception in as many weeks.

Sneed’s pick helped jumpstart a Chiefs drive that ended in a 60-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs’ successful 2-point conversion knotted the game at 17 points apiece.

Los Angeles’ run game became a big factor in its next drive as the Chiefs struggled to stop it. Ultimately, Kansas City was able to hold the Chargers to a field goal with 2:27 left in the game.

The Chiefs looked primed to score a touchdown to win the game but penalties plagued the drive and Kansas City settled for a field goal to take the game into overtime.

The overtime coin toss was won by the Chargers and they elected to receive but nothing came of the drive as the Chiefs’ defense forced a three and out.

Kansas City was able to drive down the field after the punt and set up Butker for the game-winning 58-yard field goal. 

Mahomes went 27-for-47 with 302 yards and six carries for 54 yards and two passing touchdowns. In Herbert's first start, the rookie threw for 311 yards, one touchdown and a pick in the game.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Week 2 Live Blog: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers for their first game at the newly built SoFi Stadium in Englewood, California. Here on Arrowhead Report on SI.com, we'll keep you updated on everything happening in the game as the Chiefs try and go 2-0 for the fourth straight season.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

TuckerFranklin

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers for their first home game in their new stadium. Find out how to watch the matchup here.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Predictions

The Arrowhead Report Roundtable is back for Week 2 to give its score predictions for the Kansas City Chiefs' first AFC West matchup of the season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Need to Find Rhythm Early Against Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs offense struggled against the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, but if Patrick Mahomes and company can find a rhythm early in the matchup, then a blowout win is possible on Sunday.

Mark Van Sickle

Why You Should Keep an Eye on Mecole Hardman this Sunday

It’s Always Sunny in Chiefs Kingdom is back with a recap of the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Houston Texans and explains why you should keep an eye on Mecole Hardman this weekend.

Austin J

by

TuckerFranklin

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday in Week 2 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

Injuries Impact the First Meeting of the Chiefs and Chargers

Following their Week 1 games, both the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are facing injuries to key players may that affect the matchup. ChargerReport's Fernando Ramirez joins Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin to discuss on today's Roughing the Kicker podcast.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Defense Without Charvarius Ward, Khalen Saunders and Alex Okafor Against Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and his defensive unit will have to make a few adjustments due to injuries before kickoff against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Joe Andrews

by

TuckerFranklin

How the Kansas City Chiefs Built the Most Explosive Offense in Football

Week 1 is in the books, and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense looked as potent as ever. How did the Chiefs build this group over the years?

ConnerChristopherson

Patrick Mahomes' Quiet Dominance Over Texans Shows Patience and Progress

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ability to carve up an opponent’s defense took another step in a 34-20 win over the Houston Texans last Thursday.

Joe Andrews

by

TuckerFranklin