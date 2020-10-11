'We Didn't Come Out and Execute Today' — Chris Jones Disappointed With D-Line's Performance

While most of the disappointment of the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive performance was shifted to the secondary, defensive lineman Chris Jones knows there was more the guys in the trenches could've done.

Jones said in his postgame press conference that the 24 first-half points were unacceptable from the unit.

"First half we gave up 24 points," Jones said. "For this defense that's horrendous. Giving up 24 points in the first half you've got to make corrections, especially on the front line. The defensive line is better than that. I'll make sure we're better than that. We weight that heavy on ourselves."

The pass rush was non-existent from the front seven. Kansas City recorded four quarterback hits and only one sack from a slide behind the line of scrimmage from quarterback Derek Carr.

The Chiefs defense allowed 490 total yards to the Raiders, who became the first team to beat Kansas City since Nov. 10, 2019.

When the defense needed stops the most, they couldn't get them. Las Vegas converted on 50% of their third-down tries.

"They had a heck of a game plan, you got to give that to them," Jones said. "They came out in some formations we hadn't seen in film and they started throwing shots, especially out of the gun. They caught us off guard a little bit."

The most impressive performance of the day came from Carr who threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outdueling Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"As a D-Line, we harp on making sacks and effecting the quarterback and we didn't come out and execute today," Jones said. "I felt like we have to do a better job, especially in the front four. When the defensive line is playing dominant we actually don't even need the linebackers and we make it better for the guys in the back."