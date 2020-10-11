SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

'We Didn't Come Out and Execute Today' — Chris Jones Disappointed With D-Line's Performance

Tucker D. Franklin

While most of the disappointment of the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive performance was shifted to the secondary, defensive lineman Chris Jones knows there was more the guys in the trenches could've done.

Jones said in his postgame press conference that the 24 first-half points were unacceptable from the unit.

"First half we gave up 24 points," Jones said. "For this defense that's horrendous. Giving up 24 points in the first half you've got to make corrections, especially on the front line. The defensive line is better than that. I'll make sure we're better than that. We weight that heavy on ourselves."

The pass rush was non-existent from the front seven. Kansas City recorded four quarterback hits and only one sack from a slide behind the line of scrimmage from quarterback Derek Carr.

The Chiefs defense allowed 490 total yards to the Raiders, who became the first team to beat Kansas City since Nov. 10, 2019. 

When the defense needed stops the most, they couldn't get them. Las Vegas converted on 50% of their third-down tries.

"They had a heck of a game plan, you got to give that to them," Jones said. "They came out in some formations we hadn't seen in film and they started throwing shots, especially out of the gun. They caught us off guard a little bit." 

The most impressive performance of the day came from Carr who threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, outdueling Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

"As a D-Line, we harp on making sacks and effecting the quarterback and we didn't come out and execute today," Jones said. "I felt like we have to do a better job, especially in the front four. When the defensive line is playing dominant we actually don't even need the linebackers and we make it better for the guys in the back."

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'It Didn’t Work, What We Were Calling,' — Andy Reid Identifies Flaws After Chiefs' 40-32 loss to Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs struggled to get anything going in the second half of their 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Joe Andrews

Derek Carr and the Raiders Exploit the Chiefs' Defense in 40-32 Loss

Kansas City Chiefs Safety Tyrann Mathieu recognizes the issues his team's secondary faced in a 40-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Joe Andrews

Lack of Execution Plagued Chiefs' Offense in 40-32 Loss to the Raiders

After the Kansas City Chiefs dropped their first game of the season to the Las Vegas Raiders 40-32 on Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was aware of the team's shortcomings.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs Fall to Las Vegas 40-32, First Loss to the Raiders Since 2017

For the first time since 2012, the Las Vegas Raiders secured a victory the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Raiders outlasted the Chiefs with a 40-32 victory on Sunday. The loss snaps Kansas City’s 13-game winning streak and five-game streak against the Raiders.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs' Week 6 Game in Buffalo Moved to Monday

According to FOX's Jay Glazer, the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 6 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, originally scheduled for Thursday, will reportedly be moved to Monday night.

Tucker D. Franklin

Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs Inactive Players

The Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders have announced their inactive players ahead of Sunday afternoon's Week 5 contest.

Tucker D. Franklin

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs will put their perfect record and 13-game winning streak on the line Sunday as the Las Vegas Raiders come to Arrowhead Stadium for the first of two matchups this season in Week 5. The Arrowhead Roundtable is back again to give its predictions for the contest.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Week 5 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

How To Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will put their 13-game winning streak on the line when an AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, come to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for the first of two meetings this season.

Tucker D. Franklin

Willie Gay Jr. Sees Growth in Limited Rookie-Year Snaps

After making his first career start against the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is beginning to show where he belongs in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme.

Joe Andrews