Chiefs Inactives: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Stefen Wisniewski Active for Kansas City

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski are both active for the Kansas City Chiefs for their contest with the Denver Broncos tonight on Sunday Night Football.

For the Chiefs, cornerback BoPete Keyes, linebacker Darius Harris, offensive tackle Martinas Rankin, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Tim Ward and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders won't suit up for today's contest.

The Chiefs' full slate of healthy players didn't last for long as Kansas City had five players this week be limited in practice or not practice at all. Prior to the inactive players announcement, linebacker Dorian O'Daniel was ruled out with an ankle injury and placed on the injured reserve. Defensive back Chris Lammons and offensive guard Stefen Wisniewski were activated from the practice squad in a counter move.

Edwards-Helaire has been dealing with a stomach illness but he will be active despite not practicing this week and carrying a questionable designation into the game.

As for Denver, cornerback Kevin Toliver, running back Jeremy Cox, safety Trey Marshall, linebacker Mark Barron, offensive guard Netane Muti and defensive lineman McTelvin Agim will be inactive tonight.

The Broncos ruled out Marshall prior to the game. Marshall's main role is on special teams, so the Denver defense shouldn't be affected too much by his absence.

On Saturday, the Broncos activated fullback/tight end Andrew Beck from injured reserve. Denver also called up linebacker Josh Watson and tight end Troy Fumagalli from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements and used a standard elevation on safety Alijah Holder to bring him from the practice squad to the game-day roster.