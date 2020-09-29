Creative Play Calling Shines in Chiefs' 34-20 Win Over the Ravens

With the Baltimore Ravens knocking on the Kansas City Chiefs’ door late in the fourth quarter, Andy Reid delivered.

Five seconds into the fourth quarter, one score separated the Ravens and Chiefs. Reid and Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy chose to take it slow, knocking 6:41 off the clock before reaching the end zone.

The score arrived on a 2-yard pass to Eric Fisher — yes, offensive tackle Eric Fisher — putting the Chiefs back ahead by two possessions. The play accounted for one of the four untypical calls that Reid sent to quarterback Patrick Mahomes in a Week 3, 34-20 win.

“We were hoping they would work,” Reid said. “There’s nothing like Monday night football, right…. It was just a good time to use it.”

After being relatively bland, mainly due to matchups, through the first two weeks of the season, the Chiefs produced their highest offensive yardage of the season thus far.

The 480-yard performance was highlighted by 42 passing plays, some of which created new highlights to add on to Mahomes’ career reel.

The quarterback threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns on 31 completions. He also ran for 26 yards and a score.

“I’m proud of our offensive line, really none of that happens without them,” Reid said. “I thought they did a nice job of picking that up, our running backs when asked. We even included our tight ends on some of that stuff. All in all, I think the guys executed. It’s tough. It’s hard to get a read on them when he does a nice job with that defense. You have to give credit to Pat for leading the charge. He stepped up big.”

Mahomes’ first passing touchdown arrived as he faced pressure from linebacker Matthew Judon on 3rd and 5.

With Judon less than a yard away, Mahomes chose to shovel the ball to fullback Anthony Sherman. He did the rest of the work as he bullied his way into the end zone.

The play highlighted one of 10 third-down conversions for the Chiefs. Five were in the first half, where the Chiefs built a 27-10 lead.

“It was a good half, it could have been better, but it was a good half,” Reid said. "We still have a ton of things to work on and clean up here, but we’ll do that when we get back and get us settled here.”

Reid’s stash of trick plays also included a wildcat play in the third quarter.

But it was Fisher’s reception that put the cap on the day.

“We put it in during training camp, we worked Eric out there a little bit when you guys weren’t looking,” Reid said. “We were able to pull it out and use it here. Fish is always great with how his hands are. He did a pretty good job of making the grab. I was a little nervous when he made the jump. He did a nice job.”