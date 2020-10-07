Despite Early Success, Tyrann Mathieu Knows the Chiefs' Secondary Still Has Work To Do

While the Kansas City Chiefs' defense, specifically the secondary, had a great performance against the New England Patriots Monday, safety Tyrann Mathieu isn't ready to talk about how well the Chiefs' defensive backs have performed.

After the game, Mathieu told reporters it's nice to impact the game, but it's all about getting better next week because he noticed some flaws in Monday's game.

"It's always cool when you can get your hands on the ball and obviously create some sacks," Mathieu said. "I still feel like we can play so much better and I think that's the goal for us to kind of forget about this game. Our younger guys stepped up and played well but we're getting into the thick of it. We've got two really tough opponents that's coming up and we've got to find a way and get better and win the next couple games."

Mathieu was in the right place at the right time in the fourth quarter as a ball bounced off the hands of Patriots wide receiver Jullian Edelman and into the grasp of Mathieu.

The Honey Badger then took the ball 24 yards to the endzone for the second touchdown of his NFL career and his first score since 2015.

But that wasn't Mathieu's focus in his postgame conversation. The 28-year-old safety was more focused on the miscues than the positives.

"It's a long season," Mathieu said. "It's an any-given-Sunday league, so I think, obviously, in my mind, we have to stay humble, we have to continue to work hard. Obviously, we have to forget about bad plays but I think the good things we've been able to put together. We've got to put those games to rest. We can't dwell on them."

The Chiefs secondary has faced a lot of adversity this season, first with the four-game suspension of cornerback Bashaud Breeland, then the injuries to cornerbacks Charvarius Ward, Antonio Hamilton and L'Jarius Sneed.

Since then, Ward and Hamilton have returned to the field with Breeland set to return to practice this week, but Sneed is on the injured reserve after fracturing his clavicle.

In their absences, Kansas City has received solid outings from young players including Rashad Fenton and has relied on the versatility of other players in the secondary to get by.

A part of Mathieu's mindset is his influence on the younger players in his position group. With many young players in the secondary, Mathieu keeps reminding them not to get complacent because each week brings a new challenge.

"I think that every team that we'll face, defensively, they're going to try and give us their best shot," Mathieu said. "I think for me being a leader for my group, I'm just trying to keep my guys humble and paint the picture for them that this is a long season and on any given Sunday we can get exposed. We can't not be ready to play. I think on my end it's all about getting them to focus on one play at a time and then trying to get better from week to week."