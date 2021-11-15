Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 41-14 Win Over the Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Sunday night by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders by a final score of 41-14. In the process, they secured a three-game winning streak and a solo hold on first place in the AFC West. Considering where the Chiefs were just a few short weeks ago, this win is a huge one for them. The season appears to be turning around after a rocky start. Kansas City isn't out of the woods yet but with a statement win over a bitter division rival, it's hard to not believe they're at least mostly "back."

Here are four takeaways from Sunday's game.

1. Patrick Mahomes played much, much better

After a rough stretch of play, the Chiefs' superstar quarterback resembled his old self under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football. Mahomes' pocket presence was crisp, he hit his check downs frequently and he played with a swagger and confidence that will help the Chiefs continue to right the ship this year. In all, he completed 35 of 50 pass attempts for 406 yards and a whopping five touchdowns. The scary part? He missed on several shots downfield. He has room to keep getting back to that aforementioned old self, which should be terrifying for the rest of the league.

2. Darrel Williams was a workhorse

Did anyone else have a Williams 100-yard receiving game on their Chiefs bingo card? I didn't think so. Williams has received plenty of opportunities in relief of the injured (and soon-to-be-returning) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and he made several plays out of the backfield on Sunday. In all, he hauled in nine passes for 101 yards and one of the more impressive touchdown receptions you'll ever see from a running back. Williams also led the team in carries. His effectiveness on a per-down basis may not be remarkably efficient and his athleticism limits his overall impact, but Williams made his presence felt against the Raiders. Mahomes took what the defense gave him, and the Chiefs' running back answered the call.

3. Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill thrived

The 2021 campaign hasn't always been kind to Kelce and Hill. They've had their fair share of ups, but their downs have been filled with struggles and/or injuries. Both players were terrific for the Chiefs against the Raiders, though. Kelce recorded eight receptions for 119 yards, and Hill had seven catches for 83 yards and a pair of first-half touchdowns. The Chiefs are undoubtedly at their best when their top two weapons are heavily involved in the game plan, and they stepped up in a major way when they were much-needed against the Raiders. This game may be a building block for both finding more consistency moving forward.

4. The Chiefs' defensive improvements are legitimate

The Chiefs' performances on defense are no longer flukes. This is a sustained stretch of play featuring confidence, decisiveness, high-level execution and sound fundamentals. L'Jarius Sneed and Tyrann Mathieu jumped out during the live broadcast, as did newcomers Melvin Ingram and Jarran Reed. If Steve Spagnuolo's unit continues to play well down the stretch, many will completely forget about how much it struggled to open the season. It's not certain, but this appears to be a legitimate improvement across the board.