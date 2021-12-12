Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 48-9 Win Over the Raiders

    Here are some major takeaways from the Chiefs' 13th game of the 2021 season.
    Author:

    In a game that seemed doomed from the start for the Las Vegas Raiders, the Kansas City Chiefs flexed their muscles en route to a dominant 48-9 win over their AFC West rivals. It was a statement performance from a team that, whether it's believable or not, started the 2021 season 3-4. The Chiefs are now 9-4 and on a six-game winning streak, and the Raiders are 6-7 with just one win in their last six games. These two teams are headed in opposite directions, and Week 14 only emphasized that point even more.

    Here are four takeaways from Sunday's game.

    1. Mike Hughes redeemed himself in a big way

    It hasn't always been the best of times for cornerback Mike Hughes, as he's struggled in coverage throughout the season. On Sunday, with L'Jarius Sneed missing the game, Hughes was thrust into the starting lineup and made the most of his opportunity. Not only did he recover a fumble and return it for a touchdown on the Raiders' first offensive play, but he also forced a fumble later in the first half. The Chiefs' depth and promise at the cornerback position have been tested in 2021 and on Sunday, Hughes enjoyed perhaps the best game of his young career. In order for the team to have success the rest of the way, his number may be called again. He showed against the Raiders that he can have good games. 

    2. The Chiefs' defensive line is very legit

    Chris Jones, Frank Clark, Melvin Ingram, Tershawn Wharton, Jarran Reed and Alex Okafor all played a legitimate role in rushing the passer against the Raiders. I very well may be missing one or even two others. Several seemingly small-scale changes such as adding Ingram into the fold, moving Jones back inside to his three-technique alignment or simply getting Clark healthy have combined to make massive differences along the Chiefs' defensive line. It's playing like one of the best units in the NFL right now, and that's a major boost for Steve Spagnuolo's unit. Not every offensive line will be the Raiders' and not every game will be a great one for so many Chiefs defenders, but the defense is riding high right now and the front four is a driving force in that.

    Read More

    3. The Chiefs offense of old flashed on Sunday

    A look at the Chiefs' box score doesn't depict a dominant offensive performance. Patrick Mahomes threw for just 258 yards, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for just 37 yards on 10 carries and Travis Kelce recorded 27 receiving yards. The difference in this game relative to others, though, was the big-play ability of Mahomes and company. The Chiefs had several against the Raiders, and it wasn't just one player making the difference. Kansas City's offense flowed better on a broader scale and while Mahomes took his typical "shot" throws, other chunk plays came within the structure of the offense. Andy Reid's offense isn't fixed, but this game can be viewed as a legitimate building block for continued progress.

    4. Is there a bigger plan in place for Josh Gordon?

    Gordon had just two catches for nine yards against the Raiders, but he got a season-high in targets and also hauled in his first touchdown as a Chief. It remains to be seen how big a part of the Chiefs' offense Gordon will be moving forward, but Sunday's game demonstrated a bit of progress. Perhaps the Chiefs are playing the long game with him. If that's the case, the NFL hasn't seen the best of him yet with his new team. Gordon's evolution is worth monitoring down the stretch.

    Read More: In Year Three, Where Does Mecole Hardman Fit With the Chiefs?

    Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) readies for the snap against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 48-9 Win Over the Raiders

    47 seconds ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) warms up against the Denver Broncos before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Raiders Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    4 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) his touchdown scored against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Raiders: Preview and Predictions

    5 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) celebrates with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

    7 hours ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram (24) during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    After Slow Start, the Chiefs’ Defense Continues to Grow Stronger

    Dec 11, 2021
    Jan 12, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward (35) dances on the field during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC Divisional playoff football game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Charvarius Ward’s Play Will Force the Chiefs to Make a Tough Decision

    Dec 10, 2021
    Dec 2, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after the game at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    The Chiefs Can All but End the Raiders’ Season With a Win on Sunday

    Dec 10, 2021
    Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    In Year Three, Where Does Mecole Hardman Fit?

    Dec 9, 2021