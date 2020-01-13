Chiefs Digest
Salty Frank Clark Relishes Chiefs' Win Over Trash-Talking Carlos Hyde, Texans

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After an ugly start Sunday against the Houston Texans, the Chiefs defense took pride in helping Kansas City plow to a 51-31 come-from-behind victory, but defensive end Frank Clark seemed to take an extra joy in the win.

“The last time they were here, they beat us, just smacked us in our face simply put,” Clark said in reference to Houston's 31-24 win at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 6. “That's the one thing I remember. At the end of the day, you're talking to the wrong guy, talking to the wrong team.”

The Texans celebrated that win in style, particularly running back Carlos Hyde, who spent training camp with the Chiefs before a trade sent him to Houston prior to the start of the season. Hyde rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown in that game, and at one point screamed, “They can't stop us.”

Clark certainly heard what Hyde had to say, during and after that game.

You all see what Carlos Hyde talking about, you all see them talking about we can't stop them and all that stuff,” Clark said after Sunday's win. “At the end of the day, our goal was to stop them, it was to beat the team, and that's what we did.”

Hyde rushed for 33 yards on eight carries as the Texans built a 24-0 lead early in the second quarter Sunday. But once the Chiefs got rolling, the Kansas City defense stifled Hyde and the Houston running game. He finished the contest with just 33 yards and 13 rushes. 

Hyde admitted back in October facing the Chiefs was personally for him. He said neither Andy Reid or general manager Brett Veach called to inform him of the trade. 

This time the game was personal for Clark, and he basked in the glow of stopping Hyde and the Texans in the rematch.

“They talk all that stuff and they come out here and we embarrass them,” Clark said. “We sent them home early, we get to see them next year, they've got a short season and I hope they enjoy their offseason.”

