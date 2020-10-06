SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Frank Clark, Taco Charlton Record Noteworthy Sacks in 26-10 Win Over Patriots

Joe Andrews

With 11 seconds remaining in the first half of Monday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, Brian Hoyer found himself seconds away from the turf.

Upon the snap, Hoyer dropped back with one defender heading his way: defensive end Frank Clark. Clark made his way to the sack six seconds into the play, leaving the clock to run to halftime. Instead of a tie or lead, the Patriots remained trailing 6-3.

Clark accounted for one of two sacks recorded by the Chiefs in their 26-10 win over the Patriots.

The other, also occurring against Hoyer, was set by defensive end Taco Charlton. The play forced Hoyer to lose the ball, allowing linebacker Ben Niemann to recover. The takeaway was one of three that the CHiefs recorded in the second half. 

“I was hella proud [of Charlton],” Clark said. “Like I’ve been saying, I’ve been playing with this dude, known this due for almost 10 years plus. Just seeing him out there making the plays he’s making, they remind me of the days from back when we were younger — when I used to coach him up and tell him different things and we spent practice going back and forth. “

The sacks by both Clark and Charlton marked the first time both recorded such stat in the same professional game.

The two were college teammates at the University of Michigan but did not get the opportunity to play in the same game due to age difference. Clark last played for the Wolverines in 2014, while Charlton left in 2017.

Clark did get the chance to mentor Charlton in practice, however — similar to the relationship the duo redeveloped when the Chiefs signed the younger in April.

“I’m just happy with the progress that he’s made up to this point. He’s still proving them wrong. Everybody was looking at Taco last year and the years before that like that man couldn’t do his job, he didn’t know how to rush the pass, or he didn’t know how to play the run or whatever. You see this man making plays? Sometimes these guys just need a chance to show what they can do.”

“If you know him right now, if you ask him how he’s doing in Kansas City, he’ll tell you he’s having a blast.”

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jordan Ta'amu's Positive COVID-19 Test Triggers Protocol Activation for Kansas City Chiefs

After Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta'amu tested positive for COVID-19, the Kansas City Chiefs have been forced to activate their coronavirus protocols as they attempt to prevent an outbreak.

Joe Andrews

Winning Ugly is Nothing New to the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs offense looked like everything except itself in its 26-10 win over the New England Patriots on Monday.

Tucker D. Franklin

New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs Predictions

The New England Patriots travel to Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since 2018 to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4. The Arrowhead Roundtable has reconvened to give its predictions for the contest.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs' Defense Forces 4 Turnovers in 26-10 Win Against the Patriots

After a lackluster first half, the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense saved an anemic offense by forcing four New England Patriots’ turnovers in a 26-10 win as the Chiefs become the first team in NFL history to start the season 4-0 in four-straight seasons.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs' Second-Half Defense Proves Vital in 26-10 Win Over Patriots

Three second-half takeaways highlighted the Kansas City Chiefs' 26-10 win over the New England Patriots at on Monday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots Inactive Players

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots have announced their inactive players ahead of Monday night's contest.

Tucker D. Franklin

How Much Does Patriots Backup QB Brian Hoyer Change the Chiefs' Game Plan?

With New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton out for tonight's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin and Jordan Foote break down the Chiefs' game plan facing with backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Tucker D. Franklin

How To Watch New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

For the first time since 2001, the Kansas City Chiefs will face a Tom Brady-less New England Patriots team on Monday. The Chiefs will return to Arrowhead Stadium after a two-game road trip to host the Patriots for their second home game of the season.

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots on Monday in Week 4 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

Chiefs vs. Patriots Game Postponed After Cam Newton, Jordan Ta'amu Test Positive for COVID-19

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will not play as previously scheduled on Sunday afternoon after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu both tested positive for COVID-19.

Joshua Brisco