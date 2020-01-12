Chiefs Digest
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
Locked On Chiefs

Game Day Live Updates: Texans at Chiefs in Divisional Playoffs

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs and Texans kickoff at 2:05 p.m. central time with the opportunity to host the AFC Championship game next week on the line.

Kansas City enters the game as 9.5-point favorites but as Tennessee's upset over Baltimore illustrated Saturday night, no outcome is guaranteed in the NFL.

Scouting Reports

Chiefs-Texans Keys & Matchups: Electric Quarterbacks Battle for Trip to AFC Championship Game

When the Chiefs have the ball: Suspect Houston Texans Defense a Target for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense

When the Texans have the ball: Deshaun Watson, Texans Offense Squares Off vs. Surging Chiefs Defense

Chris Jones out for Chiefs

The Chiefs received a blow before the game with defensive tackle Chris Jones ruled out for the contest after tweaking his right calf in practice Thursday. Mike Pennel lined up in place of Jones during warmups, but expect a rotation of Pennel, Khalen Saunders and Xavier Williams to fill the void. Tanoh Kpassagnon will like kick inside in obvious passing situations.

Left guard Andrew Wylie, who was  full participant in practice this week, is also among the inactives. Tight end Travis Kelce, who was limited this week with a bruise knee, is active and will start for Kanas City.

The full inactive list for the Chiefs: Jones, Wylie, quarterback Chad Henne, cornerback Morris Claiborne, linebacker Darron Lee and offensive linemen Jackson Barton and Ryan Hunter.

Will Fuller back for Texans

The Texans will have their receiving trio back for this game with both Will Fuller (groin) and Kenny Stills (knee) active. Fuller sat out last week's playoff victory against Buffalo. Fuller had just five catches for 44 yards against the Chiefs in Week 6, but the normally sure-handed receiver had a couple of big drops in that game.

Texans inactive list: safety Jahleel Addae, tight end Jordan Akins, wide receiver Steven Mitchell, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah, defensive end Carlos Watkins and nose tackle Eddie Vanderdoes.

Chiefs starters

Stefen Wisniewski is starting at left guard for the Chiefs for the third-straight game. The club doesn't have any lineup changes on the offensive side of the ball.

Pennel appears likely to start for Jones at defensive tackle, but expect the usual heavy rotation there. Kendall Fuller lined up at safety during warmups in place of injured Juan Thornhill. The Chiefs expect to mix in Dan Sorensen and Armani Watts at safety as well.

Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chiefs DT Chris Jones Out vs. Texans

Jones missed practice Friday after tweaking his calf in Thursday's practice, according to head coach Andy Reid

Matt Derrick

Back from Injury, Eric Fisher Leading Chiefs Offensive Line Into Postseason

Fisher's reliability was missing during his eight-game absence, but now the veteran is turning focus to three most important games of his season

Matt Derrick

Deshaun Watson, Texans Offense Squares Off vs. Surging Chiefs Defense

Deshaun Watson and his talented trio of receivers take on a Chiefs defense that found its groove in the second half of the season.

Regan Creswell

Suspect Houston Texans Defense a Target for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense

The Texans defense struggled in the second half of the season without J.J. Watt, but the Houston secondary remains a point of weakness

Regan Creswell

Are the Chiefs a safe bet as 9.5-point favorites? SI's Roy Larking says yes.…

Matt Derrick

Chiefs-Texans Keys & Matchups: Electric Quarterbacks Battle for Trip to AFC Championship Game

The Chiefs host the Houston Texans in Sunday's Divisional Playoff game with a return trip to the AFC Championship on the line.

Regan Creswell

Why Patrick Mahomes believes he's a better quarterback than he was a year ago.…

Matt Derrick

Chiefs DT Chris Jones, TE Travis Kelce Questionable vs. Texans

Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Kelce suffered a bruised knee and Jones tweaked his calf, putting their availability for Sunday's playoff game up in the air

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

Eric Bieniemy Moving on After Bypassed for Head Coaching Jobs

Bieniemy says his opportunity to interview for head coaching jobs "should say it all" when asked if Rooney Rule working in the NFL

Matt Derrick

by

Dillon88

Tamba Hali, Chiefs Hall of Famers Slated for Festivities vs. Texans Sunday

Hali will serve as the team's drum honoree before the game, with a flyover also scheduled

Matt Derrick