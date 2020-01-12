Game Day Live Updates: Texans at Chiefs in Divisional Playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs and Texans kickoff at 2:05 p.m. central time with the opportunity to host the AFC Championship game next week on the line.

Kansas City enters the game as 9.5-point favorites but as Tennessee's upset over Baltimore illustrated Saturday night, no outcome is guaranteed in the NFL.

Scouting Reports

Chiefs-Texans Keys & Matchups: Electric Quarterbacks Battle for Trip to AFC Championship Game

When the Chiefs have the ball: Suspect Houston Texans Defense a Target for Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Offense

When the Texans have the ball: Deshaun Watson, Texans Offense Squares Off vs. Surging Chiefs Defense

Chris Jones out for Chiefs

The Chiefs received a blow before the game with defensive tackle Chris Jones ruled out for the contest after tweaking his right calf in practice Thursday. Mike Pennel lined up in place of Jones during warmups, but expect a rotation of Pennel, Khalen Saunders and Xavier Williams to fill the void. Tanoh Kpassagnon will like kick inside in obvious passing situations.

Left guard Andrew Wylie, who was full participant in practice this week, is also among the inactives. Tight end Travis Kelce, who was limited this week with a bruise knee, is active and will start for Kanas City.

The full inactive list for the Chiefs: Jones, Wylie, quarterback Chad Henne, cornerback Morris Claiborne, linebacker Darron Lee and offensive linemen Jackson Barton and Ryan Hunter.

Will Fuller back for Texans

The Texans will have their receiving trio back for this game with both Will Fuller (groin) and Kenny Stills (knee) active. Fuller sat out last week's playoff victory against Buffalo. Fuller had just five catches for 44 yards against the Chiefs in Week 6, but the normally sure-handed receiver had a couple of big drops in that game.

Texans inactive list: safety Jahleel Addae, tight end Jordan Akins, wide receiver Steven Mitchell, cornerback Cornell Armstrong, offensive tackle Elijah Nkansah, defensive end Carlos Watkins and nose tackle Eddie Vanderdoes.

Chiefs starters

Stefen Wisniewski is starting at left guard for the Chiefs for the third-straight game. The club doesn't have any lineup changes on the offensive side of the ball.

Pennel appears likely to start for Jones at defensive tackle, but expect the usual heavy rotation there. Kendall Fuller lined up at safety during warmups in place of injured Juan Thornhill. The Chiefs expect to mix in Dan Sorensen and Armani Watts at safety as well.