How To Watch Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs and Carolina Panthers will square off for the seventh time in history as the Panthers will travel to Arrowhead Stadium for a noon kickoff on Sunday.

How to watch:

Time: Noon CT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports

Listen: 106.5 The Wolf

On the call for the Chiefs and Panthers game will be Kevin Burkhardt and Daryl Johnston. This will be Kansas City's first Sunday game on FOX this season. 

For the fourth time, the meeting between these two teams will occur in Kansas City as the Chiefs have a 4-2 series lead on the Panthers dating back to 1997. The last time they played, Kansas City secured a 20-17 win in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Chiefs were in their third season under head coach Andy Reid and were led by quarterback Alex Smith.

This season, the Panthers are under the direction of first-year head coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. 

Carolina is 3-5 heading into their matchup with the Chiefs and sits in third place in the NFC South. The Panthers have wins against the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. Carolina is coming off a 25-17 loss to the Falcons in Week 8.

Star running back Christian McCaffery has been out with an ankle injury but is set to return this week against the Chiefs.

Following their impressive cover last week, Vegas odds once again have the Chiefs as double-digit favorites. Kansas City is listed as 12-point favorites over the Panthers as the Chiefs will once again take on another team under .500.

