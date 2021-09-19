How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Here's how you can follow along as the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to start their season off 2-0.

After a thrilling comeback saw them defeat the Cleveland Browns and start off the 2021 campaign with a win, the Kansas City Chiefs face another AFC North opponent on Sunday: the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens, who played well for the majority of their season-opening Monday Night Football bout with the Las Vegas Raiders, ended up losing in overtime. John Harbaugh's squad has been decimated by injuries and is facing a tall task in trying to slow down the Chiefs' offense.

Heading into the game, the Chiefs had everyone who was eligible to practice do so later in the week and are getting healthy just in time for a critical matchup. Baltimore has been touted as a potential rival in the AFC, with a lot of that stemming from the status of the two teams' quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are two of the most dazzling playmakers in the NFL and are prepared to duel again on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-TV) in the Kansas City area

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -3.5

Tonight's television broadcast will feature the famous duo of Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth in the commentary booth. Clete Blakeman and company will officiate the Week 2 matchup.

