September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Here's how you can follow along as the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to start their season off 2-0.
Author:
Publish date:

After a thrilling comeback saw them defeat the Cleveland Browns and start off the 2021 campaign with a win, the Kansas City Chiefs face another AFC North opponent on Sunday: the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens, who played well for the majority of their season-opening Monday Night Football bout with the Las Vegas Raiders, ended up losing in overtime. John Harbaugh's squad has been decimated by injuries and is facing a tall task in trying to slow down the Chiefs' offense

Heading into the game, the Chiefs had everyone who was eligible to practice do so later in the week and are getting healthy just in time for a critical matchup. Baltimore has been touted as a potential rival in the AFC, with a lot of that stemming from the status of the two teams' quarterbacks. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are two of the most dazzling playmakers in the NFL and are prepared to duel again on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-TV) in the Kansas City area

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -3.5

Tonight's television broadcast will feature the famous duo of Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth in the commentary booth. Clete Blakeman and company will officiate the Week 2 matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!

Read More: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens: Preview and Prediction

Sep 28, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs for more yards as Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) tackle during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Sep 28, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws in the run during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens: Preview and Prediction

Sep 28, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) jumps to throw during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Is Chiefs vs. Ravens a Real Rivalry? Not Quite

Sep 28, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after throwing a fourth quarter touchdown to offensive tackle Eric Fisher (not pictured) during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Chiefs Offense Set to Soar Against Ravens on Sunday

Feb 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hoists the Lombardi Trophy during the Super Bowl LIV championship rally in Kansas City, Missouri. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Happy Birthday, Patrick Mahomes! KC QB Turns 26 Years Old

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) watch play on the sidelines against the Minnesota Vikings during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Patrick Mahomes and Orlando Brown Jr. on the QB/LT Relationship and What's Next

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17), Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) talk on the field prior to the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Get Used To Frustrating Moments From Chiefs’ Backup Wide Receivers

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during a timeout from the game against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
News

Eric Bieniemy Emerging as Leading Candidate for USC Head Coaching Job