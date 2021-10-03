October 3, 2021
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles

Here's how you can follow along as the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to get back on track against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Author:
Publish date:

The Kansas City Chiefs' season has started off on the wrong foot, as the team is 1-2 heading into a Week 4 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team will look to get back on track and reverse the tide on Sunday.

As head coach Andy Reid seeks his 100th win as the leader of the Chiefs, there's a lot riding on this game for both teams. The Eagles' season would be on the verge of getting out of hand under first-year coach Nick Sirianni with another loss, so a win would be a huge confidence boost for everyone in Philadelphia. As far as the Chiefs go, it's a lot easier to build on a .500 record through four games than it is to salvage things after a 1-3 start. Look for the Chiefs to come out firing and make a statement on the road. 

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5) in the Kansas City area

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -6.5

Today's television broadcast will feature the duo of Charles Davis and Ian Eagle in the commentary booth. Land Clark and company will officiate the Week 4 matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!

Read More: The Chiefs Can Hit the Reset Button on Sunday

Dec 3, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid coaches against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
