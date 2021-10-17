How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Washington Football Team

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs attempt to get back on track in a road matchup with Washington.

After a brutal loss at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to get back to .500 with a road win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Things have been out of whack for the Chiefs lately on both sides of the ball. While the offense is scoring at an elite pace, turnovers have hampered the unit's overall production and cost it some games. Defensively, Steve Spagnuolo's group has gotten off to one of the worst starts in NFL history. Against a Taylor Heinicke-led Football Team attack, the Chiefs' defense will look to reverse course.

Head coach Andy Reid has preached executing properly and cleaning things up, so this will be a test for his team to see if they respond to his challenge. At their best, the Chiefs may be the best team in football. Unfortunately, that level of sustained excellence has yet to be seen in 2021. It's not too late to turn things around, but time is ticking.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play this afternoon.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in the Kansas City area)

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -6.5

The Sunday broadcast will feature the trio of Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn. Adrian Hill and company will officiate the Week 6 matchup.

