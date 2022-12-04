How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look for their 10th win of the 2022 campaign.

The Kansas City Chiefs are winners of five games in a row, and they'll be looking to extend that streak to six with a road victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13.

A week ago, Kansas City defeated the Los Angeles Rams by a final score of 26-10 while Cincinnati secured a 20-16 road win over the Tennessee Titans. Zac Taylor's squad is riding a winning streak of its own, as the Bengals have won three in a row and five of their last six games. Since starting the season 0-2, the reigning conference champs have started to resemble the team that made it to the Super Bowl earlier this calendar year and are also now slated to get star receiver Ja'Marr Chase back.

In a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs are tasked with proving that the 2021-22 campaign's outcomes were flukes. Joe Burrow is now 2-0 against Patrick Mahomes, with both of those victories coming via second-half collapses by the Chiefs. The importance of this outing hasn't been understated throughout the week, and its outcome will seriously impact the AFC playoff picture. With plenty to play for on both sides, this is shaping up to be one of the best games of the season thus far.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 3:25 p.m. CST

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local markets)

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -2.5 per SI Sportsbook

The Sunday afternoon broadcast will feature the famous duo of Jim Nantz (play-by-play) and Tony Romo (color analyst) in the booth with Tracy Wolfson working the sidelines. John Hussey and crew will officiate the matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadReport for additional coverage, commentary and more.