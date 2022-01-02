How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs attempt to extend their winning streak with a Sunday afternoon victory over the Bengals.

The Kansas City Chiefs' regular season is nearly wrapped up, but that doesn't mean they don't have anything left to play for. The race for the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed is on, and Kansas City can lock up that spot with a Sunday win or tie combined with a Tennessee Titans loss. There's only one obstacle standing in the way of the former happening.

The Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati, led by rising star quarterback Joe Burrow, is playing for its postseason lives. With a win over the Chiefs, the Bengals can clinch the AFC North. They haven't made the playoffs since 2015 and haven't won a playoff game in nearly 31 years, so the pressure is on for them to perform against a top-tier opponent. This game is shaping up to be one of the best of the year between two high-flying offenses.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play this afternoon.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local market)

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -3.5

The Sunday broadcast will feature the famous duo of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. John Hussey and company will officiate the Week 17 matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!