How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Dallas Cowboys

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs attempt to extend their winning streak with a Sunday afternoon victory over the Cowboys.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs are back at home as they look to extend their winning streak to four games. The Dallas Cowboys are in town for a highly-anticipated battle for the Preston Road Trophy. The Chiefs, 6-4, entered the day as the AFC West's first-place team. The same can be said for the Cowboys, 7-2, in the NFC East.

Kansas City is coming off a huge win over the Las Vegas Raiders, while Dallas had a blowout win of their own against the Atlanta Falcons. This contest should feature two of the league's best offenses and plenty of star power. It's shaping up to be a premier interconference game.

With a win, the Chiefs can continue to stack victories and avoid losing any ground in a crowded division and conference. An NFC loss doesn't completely doom them, but it would add to a resume that isn't very impressive right now. For the Cowboys, a win over a quality opponent would only further cement their status as legitimate playoff and even Super Bowl contenders. There's a lot riding on the line in this one.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play this afternoon.

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX (WDAF-TV in local market)

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -2.5

The Sunday broadcast will feature the famous trio of Troy Aikman, Joe Buck and Erin Andrews. John Hussey and company will officiate the Week 11 matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!