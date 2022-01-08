How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Here's how you can follow the Chiefs as they look to cap off the regular season with a win in Denver.

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and while the team isn't favored to lock down the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed anymore, winning on Saturday is the first step towards defying the odds. Kansas City needs to defeat the Denver Broncos and hope the Tennessee Titans lose on Sunday in order to secure that elusive first-round bye. It's been a tumultuous regular season for the Chiefs, and they'll be looking to end things on a positive note before the playoffs arrive.

For the Broncos, they are merely looking to finish the season strong. The team is mathematically eliminated from the playoff picture and although quarterback Drew Lock has played better in his recent starts, he's not the team's franchise guy. Denver is possibly heading into the offseason with plenty to figure out and is trying to avoid dropping a 13th straight game to the Chiefs before doing so.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play this afternoon.

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ABC (KMBC-TV in local market) or ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -10.5

The Saturday broadcast will feature the duo of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit. Brad Rogers and company will officiate the Week 18 matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report