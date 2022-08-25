How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs in their final 2022 preseason game.

Hopefully you didn't blink, because you've nearly missed the Kansas City Chiefs' 2022 preseason slate.

The Chiefs are already set to wrap up their preseason festivities on Thursday, as they've lost to the Chicago Bears and defeated the Washington Commanders by final scores of 19-14 and 24-14 heading into their final matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Kansas City is playing host for the second week in a row at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, and the winner of this contest will finish the preseason with a 2-1 record.

Despite ongoing questions about how long their starters will play against Green Bay, this is still a huge game for Kansas City nonetheless. By Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. EST, all 32 teams must cut their rosters all the way down from 80 players to the final 53 that they're heading into the regular season with. The Chiefs' reserves will spend quite a bit of time on the field as the club ends the preseason, and those performances will go a long way towards helping general manager Brett Veach and company decide on a finalized roster. There's plenty left to be decided on still, which raises the stakes for everyone involved.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-TV 41 in local market)

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs +1.5 (per SI Sportsbook)

The Thursday evening broadcast will once again feature the quartet of Ari Wolfe, Matt McMullen, Kimmi Chex and Chiefs legend Trent Green. Craig Wrolstad and crew will officiate the matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadReport for additional coverage, commentary and more!