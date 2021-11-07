How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs attempt to get above .500 against the visiting Packers on Sunday.

On Sunday, the 4-4 Kansas City Chiefs will be hosting the 7-1 Green Bay Packers. The Chiefs are coming off a narrow victory over the New York Giants last Monday and will be looking to get back above .500 for the first time since Week 1. The Packers, on the other hand, have looked great all season and are coming off a win over the previously undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

The obvious storyline in this game is the absence of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will be inactive due to COVID-19 protocols. In his place, second-year field general Jordan Love will be making his starting debut. Love is a big-armed quarterback who has yet to receive significant in-game reps as a Packer, so that will pose both an opportunity and a challenge for the Chiefs' defense.

Offensively, the Chiefs still have yet to play a clean game. Costly penalties and turnovers have slowed down what was arguably the NFL's best unit as recently as a month ago. In three consecutive contests, Patrick Mahomes has looked human and has played the worst football of his career. Even with Love starting for Green Bay, Mahomes will need to play a good game in order to beat an otherwise talented Packers team.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play this afternoon.

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

TV Channel: FOX (WDAF-TV in local market)

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -7.0

The Sunday broadcast will feature the trio of Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Erin Andrews. Shawn Smith and company will officiate the Week 9 matchup.

