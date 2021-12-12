How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs attempt to extend their winning streak with a Sunday afternoon victory over the Raiders.

On Sunday, the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs will look to win their sixth game in a row as they play host to their AFC West foes: the 6-6 Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams squared off just under a month ago, with the Chiefs emerging victorious by a final score of 41-14 in Las Vegas. With both teams' seasons seemingly going in two different directions, a win for either side would be a massive plus.

For the Chiefs, they're looking to maintain at least a one-game lead on the rest of the division. With a win, they can put a whopping three games worth of distance between them and the Raiders. If they lose, things suddenly become interesting. For the Raiders, a win gets them above .500 and may be just what the doctor ordered in regards to getting their tumultuous season back on track. Las Vegas is 1-4 in its last five games and desperately needs to come away with a season-saving win in hostile territory.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play this afternoon.

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local market)

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -9.5

The Sunday broadcast will feature the duo of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis. Brad Allen and company will officiate the Week 14 matchup.

