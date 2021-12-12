Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

    Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs attempt to extend their winning streak with a Sunday afternoon victory over the Raiders.
    On Sunday, the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs will look to win their sixth game in a row as they play host to their AFC West foes: the 6-6 Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams squared off just under a month ago, with the Chiefs emerging victorious by a final score of 41-14 in Las Vegas. With both teams' seasons seemingly going in two different directions, a win for either side would be a massive plus.

    For the Chiefs, they're looking to maintain at least a one-game lead on the rest of the division. With a win, they can put a whopping three games worth of distance between them and the Raiders. If they lose, things suddenly become interesting. For the Raiders, a win gets them above .500 and may be just what the doctor ordered in regards to getting their tumultuous season back on track. Las Vegas is 1-4 in its last five games and desperately needs to come away with a season-saving win in hostile territory. 

    Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play this afternoon.

    Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

    TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local market)

    Live Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

    Line: Chiefs -9.5

    The Sunday broadcast will feature the duo of Ian Eagle and Charles Davis. Brad Allen and company will officiate the Week 14 matchup.

    For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!

