How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs attempt to get back to .500 against the visiting Giants on Monday Night Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs were embarrassed by the Tennessee Titans last week and in the process, they dropped back down below .500. On Monday Night Football with everyone watching, they'll look to send the NFL a statement with a big win over the New York Giants.

The Chiefs, now 3-4, need to take advantage of this week's events — most importantly, what happened on Sunday. Teams like the Los Angeles Chargers, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals lost their respective games, giving Kansas City an opportunity to make up a bit of ground in the conference standings. Somehow, with a win, the AFC West would be back within reach for a Chiefs team that has struggled immensely at times in 2021.

The visiting Giants, who sport a 2-5 record on the year, are coming off a Week 7 win over the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Daniel Jones and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett both performed well in the team's win, finding a balance between conservative play-calling and smart decision-making. Against a Chiefs defense that has been arguably the worst unit in the NFL this year, there's a serious chance that the Giants can make this game competitive despite being heavy underdogs.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -10.5

The Sunday broadcast will feature the trio of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. Jerome Boger and company will officiate the Week 8 matchup.

