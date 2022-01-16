How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs look for their first postseason win of the year.

After posting a 12-5 record in the regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs missed out on the one-seed in the AFC and are playing on Wild-Card weekend for the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era. Coming into town are Ben Roethlisberger — in what could be the final game of his career — and the 9-7-1 Pittsburgh Steelers.

The last time these two teams squared off, which was less than a month ago, the Chiefs won by a final score of 36-10. Mahomes was sharp and Steve Spagnuolo's defense gave Roethlisberger and company all they could handle. This time around, Pittsburgh is getting back wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and is playing for its postseason lives. Only one team can advance to the Divisional Round and while the Chiefs are favored by a ton, anything can happen once playoff football begins. The Sunday Night Football battle is shaping up to be a great one.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play tonight.

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-TV in local market)

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -12.5

The Sunday night broadcast will feature the famous duo of Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth. Shawn Smith and his crew will officiate the Wild-Card matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!

Read More: Leave Those Chiefs Playoff Ghosts in the Past