How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Earlier this season, when the Kansas City Chiefs were 3-4, it appeared that the reigning back-to-back AFC champions were staring down a lost season. Now, with a win today over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City can clinch a playoff spot.

Coming into town are the 7-6-1 Steelers, quarterbacked and coached by the longtime duo of Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin. Pittsburgh has a middling offensive attack and a defense that generates serious pressure on opposing quarterbacks but struggles immensely against the run. While the Chiefs are looking to clinch their 2021 postseason berth, the Steelers are still scratching and clawing to remain squarely in the AFC playoff picture.

This week's game is a big one for both squads, and the Chiefs will be going to battle without Travis Kelce, as well as linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive lineman Lucas Niang and kicker Harrison Butker. Kansas City had a significant COVID-19 scare earlier in the week and wasn't able to clear several players from protocols. Nevertheless, enough talent remains to make the Chiefs overwhelming favorites on Sunday.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play this afternoon.

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local market)

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -10.5

The Sunday broadcast will feature the famous duo of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. Jerome Boger and company will officiate the Week 16 matchup.

