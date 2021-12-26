Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

    Here's how you can follow along as the Chiefs attempt to extend their winning streak with a Sunday afternoon victory over the Steelers.
    Author:

    Earlier this season, when the Kansas City Chiefs were 3-4, it appeared that the reigning back-to-back AFC champions were staring down a lost season. Now, with a win today over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kansas City can clinch a playoff spot.

    Coming into town are the 7-6-1 Steelers, quarterbacked and coached by the longtime duo of Ben Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin. Pittsburgh has a middling offensive attack and a defense that generates serious pressure on opposing quarterbacks but struggles immensely against the run. While the Chiefs are looking to clinch their 2021 postseason berth, the Steelers are still scratching and clawing to remain squarely in the AFC playoff picture. 

    This week's game is a big one for both squads, and the Chiefs will be going to battle without Travis Kelce, as well as linebacker Nick Bolton, offensive lineman Lucas Niang and kicker Harrison Butker. Kansas City had a significant COVID-19 scare earlier in the week and wasn't able to clear several players from protocols. Nevertheless, enough talent remains to make the Chiefs overwhelming favorites on Sunday.

    Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play this afternoon.

    Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

    Read More

    TV Channel: CBS (KCTV-5 in local market)

    Live Stream: fuboTV

    Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

    Line: Chiefs -10.5

    The Sunday broadcast will feature the famous duo of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo. Jerome Boger and company will officiate the Week 16 matchup.

    For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @SIChiefs for additional content!

    Read More: Chiefs COVID List Tracker

    Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up against the Dallas Cowboys before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

    34 seconds ago
    Oct 23, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate after Hill's touchdown during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs COVID List Tracker: Latest On Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill

    1 hour ago
    Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Kansas City Chiefs: The Twelve Days of Chiefsmas

    Dec 25, 2021
    Aug 17, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    The Battle in the Trenches Will Make or Break Chiefs vs. Steelers on Sunday

    Dec 24, 2021
    Aug 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) poses for a photo on the sidelines during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs Activating Chris Jones Off Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Dec 23, 2021
    Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) prepares to take the snap from center Creed Humphrey (52) in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Creed Humphrey Handled His Pro Bowl Snubbing Like a True Professional

    Dec 23, 2021
    Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Gordon (19) on the line of scrimmage against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs Activate Josh Gordon, Place Mike Remmers on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Dec 22, 2021
    Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid watches play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Andy Reid Addresses KC's COVID Outbreak, Players Returning

    Dec 22, 2021