How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they look to secure their first win of the preseason.

The Kansas City Chiefs' preseason didn't get off to the best of starts, and the club will be looking to put that behind them as Kansas City is back in front of its home crowd for the first time since the 2021-22 postseason.

Last week at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears, Kansas City's first-team offense and defense each looked super impressive and efficient. Unfortunately for the Chiefs, those units didn't spend much time on the field and the Bears turned a 14-0 deficit into a 19-14 advantage that they wouldn't squander for the remainder of the contest. The Chiefs dropped to 0-1 in the 2022 preseason as a result, and they're still searching for that elusive first win.

In game two of the preseason, the Chiefs are hosting the Washington Commanders. In the last 10 (regular-season) meetings between these two squads, Kansas City holds a 9-1 advantage and has thoroughly dominated Washington in many of those contests. The Commanders are seeking a resurgence under new quarterback Carson Wentz, whereas the Chiefs are simply striving to get their influx of youth acclimated to the speed of the NFL and carry on the recent winning ways of the franchise.

Here's how you can follow along with the Chiefs as they play today.

Time: 3:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: NBC (KSHB-TV 41 in local market)

Live Stream: fuboTV

Listen: WDAF (106.5 FM) Chiefs Radio Network

Line: Chiefs -5 (per SI Sportsbook)

The Saturday afternoon broadcast will once again feature the quartet of Ari Wolfe, Matt McMullen, Kimmi Chex and Chiefs legend Trent Green. Clete Blakeman and crew will officiate the matchup.

For updates throughout the game and after the action has concluded, including plenty of postgame content, keep it locked in right here at Arrowhead Report and follow us on Twitter @ArrowheadReport for additional coverage, commentary and more!