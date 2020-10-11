How To Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will put their 13-game winning streak on the line when an AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, come to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for the first of two meetings this season.

How to watch:

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All-Access

Listen: 106.5 The Wolf

Red: Las Vegas at Kansas City, Blue: Cincinnati at Baltimore, Green: Jacksonville at Houston, Yellow: TBD

Calling the Chiefs and Raiders game will be Ian Eagle and Charles Davis. This will be the first time the team has been in the booth for a Chiefs game this season.

The Raiders bring a 2-2 record into Kansas City. Las Vegas is coming off of a 30-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Derek Carr threw for 311 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

This season Carr has completed 73.6% of his passes while accumulating 1,095 passing yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

Las Vegas won its first two games of the season against the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. Tight end Darren Waller has been vital in the wins. In the two games, Waller hauled in 18 of his 24 targets for 150 yards and one touchdown.

Another key player for the Raiders will be running back Josh Jacobs. The 22-year-old back has rushed the ball a league-high 83 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

In the two wins, Jacobs rushed for 181 yards on 52 carries and three touchdowns. Jacobs is also a threat in the receiving game as he's caught 13 passes for 100 yards so far this year.