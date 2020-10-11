SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

How To Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs will put their 13-game winning streak on the line when an AFC West rival, the Las Vegas Raiders, come to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday for the first of two meetings this season.

How to watch:

Time: 12:00 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All-Access

Listen: 106.5 The Wolf

05-CBS-E
Red: Las Vegas at Kansas City, Blue: Cincinnati at Baltimore, Green: Jacksonville at Houston, Yellow: TBD

Calling the Chiefs and Raiders game will be Ian Eagle and Charles Davis. This will be the first time the team has been in the booth for a Chiefs game this season.

The Raiders bring a 2-2 record into Kansas City. Las Vegas is coming off of a 30-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Quarterback Derek Carr threw for 311 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

This season Carr has completed 73.6% of his passes while accumulating 1,095 passing yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions.

Las Vegas won its first two games of the season against the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. Tight end Darren Waller has been vital in the wins. In the two games, Waller hauled in 18 of his 24 targets for 150 yards and one touchdown.

Another key player for the Raiders will be running back Josh Jacobs. The 22-year-old back has rushed the ball a league-high 83 times for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

In the two wins, Jacobs rushed for 181 yards on 52 carries and three touchdowns. Jacobs is also a threat in the receiving game as he's caught 13 passes for 100 yards so far this year.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Willie Gay Jr. Sees Growth in Limited Rookie-Year Snaps

After making his first career start against the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is beginning to show where he belongs in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's scheme.

Joe Andrews

Everything is Coming Together in Year Two for Chiefs Cornerback Rashad Fenton

Second-year Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Rashad Fenton is putting all the pieces together before our very eyes.

Jordan Foote

Bashaud Breeland Back from Suspension, Ready to Make 2020 Debut Against Las Vegas Raiders

A substance abuse policy violation forced Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Bashaud Breeland to step away as his team beat the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. This week, he’ll return against the Las Vegas Raiders after a period of reflection and self-growth.

Joe Andrews

The Kansas City Chiefs' Defense is Continuing to Rise

The Kansas City Chiefs' defense is one of the best in the NFL. For a team highlighted by offense, the defense has held up their end of the bargain behind Frank Clark, Tyrann Mathieu, Chris Jones and company.

Mark Van Sickle

GM Brett Veach has Rebuilt the Kansas City Chiefs' Roster in Three Years

It has been three years since Brett Veach assumed the duties of general manager of the Kansas City Chiefs, and now the roster is almost completely turned over with Veach's own acquisitions.

ConnerChristopherson

Where do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Four Weeks of Action?

Four weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

The Pandemic Season is Already Broken

Due to cases of COVID-19 across the league, the NFL's 2020 season won't matter by the time it's over.

jacobharris

Despite Scares, Patrick Mahomes Continues to Have Faith in COVID-19 Protocols

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to have trust in the COVID-19 protocols put into place after having two separate scares in six days.

Joe Andrews

Three Things the Chiefs Need To Do To Win Against The Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs will put their perfect record on the line when the Las Vegas Raiders come to Arrowhead Stadium for the team's first matchup of the season on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin

When Will the Kansas City Chiefs Play the Buffalo Bills?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills were originally scheduled to kick off Week 6 on Thursday Night Football on October 15. Now, impacted by COVID-19, the game's kickoff is in question.

Joshua Brisco