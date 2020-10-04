How to Watch New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

For the first time since 2001, the Kansas City Chiefs will face a Tom Brady-less New England Patriots team on Monday. The Chiefs will return to Arrowhead Stadium after a two-game road trip to host the Patriots for their second home game of the season.

How to watch:

Time: 6:05 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All-Access

Listen: 106.5 The Wolf

The game was originally scheduled in the late afternoon slot on Sunday, but after a positive COVID-19 test result from Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, the game was postponed.

Both teams were tested several times after their respective positive tests were found. Neither team had another positive case, so the game was moved to Monday.

Broadcasting the game will be the team of Jim Nanz and Tony Romo. This will be the second game this season the pair have called for the Chiefs as they were in Los Angeles for Kansas City's narrow 23-20 overtime victory spoiling the first game for the Chargers in the new SoFi Stadium.

For the second time this season, there will be a Monday Night Football doubleheader, but this one is unusual as the Patriots and Chiefs will square off earlier on CBS and the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers will play later on ESPN.

The Chiefs come into the contest with a record of 3-0 after beating the Houston Texans, Chargers and Baltimore Ravens. New England comes to Kansas City for the first time since its overtime win in the 2018 AFC Championship game. This will be the first time in six years the Patriots will play a regular-season game in Arrowhead Stadium.