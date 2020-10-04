SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

How to Watch New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs

Tucker D. Franklin

For the first time since 2001, the Kansas City Chiefs will face a Tom Brady-less New England Patriots team on Monday. The Chiefs will return to Arrowhead Stadium after a two-game road trip to host the Patriots for their second home game of the season.

How to watch:

Time: 6:05 p.m. CT

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: CBS All-Access 

Listen: 106.5 The Wolf

The game was originally scheduled in the late afternoon slot on Sunday, but after a positive COVID-19 test result from Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta'amu, the game was postponed.

Both teams were tested several times after their respective positive tests were found. Neither team had another positive case, so the game was moved to Monday.

Broadcasting the game will be the team of Jim Nanz and Tony Romo. This will be the second game this season the pair have called for the Chiefs as they were in Los Angeles for Kansas City's narrow 23-20 overtime victory spoiling the first game for the Chargers in the new SoFi Stadium. 

For the second time this season, there will be a Monday Night Football doubleheader, but this one is unusual as the Patriots and Chiefs will square off earlier on CBS and the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers will play later on ESPN.

The Chiefs come into the contest with a record of 3-0 after beating the Houston Texans, Chargers and Baltimore Ravens. New England comes to Kansas City for the first time since its overtime win in the 2018 AFC Championship game. This will be the first time in six years the Patriots will play a regular-season game in Arrowhead Stadium.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jordan Ta'amu's Positive COVID-19 Test Triggers Protocol Activation for Kansas City Chiefs

After Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta'amu tested positive for COVID-19, the Kansas City Chiefs have been forced to activate their coronavirus protocols as they attempt to prevent an outbreak.

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New England Patriots on Monday in Week 4 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

Chiefs vs. Patriots Game Postponed After Cam Newton, Jordan Ta'amu Test Positive for COVID-19

The Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will not play as previously scheduled on Sunday afternoon after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton and Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu both tested positive for COVID-19.

Joshua Brisco

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots Moved to Monday Night Kickoff

After positive cases of COVID-19 were found on both the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, the NFL postponed Sunday's contest between the two teams. Now, pending more negative COVID-19 tests, the league plans to have the teams kick off on Monday night.

Joshua Brisco

The Kansas City Chiefs' Offense Won't Run Out of Trick Plays Any Time Soon

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare for the New England Patriots, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy made sure to let the world know they’re only getting started with head coach Andy Reid’s playbook of trick plays.

Joe Andrews

Where do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Three Weeks of Action?

Three weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Chiefs Rookie Defensive End Mike Danna is Showing He Belongs in the Rotation

The Kansas City Chiefs have several rookies making contributions early in the 2020 season, but defensive end Mike Danna may have most-exceeded expectations so far.

Mark Van Sickle

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Former Chiefs Second-Round Pick Breeland Speaks to Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed former Kansas City Chiefs second-round pick Breeland Speaks to their practice squad, according to the NFL transaction wire. Speaks was released by the Chiefs in their pre-season roster cutdown.

Joshua Brisco

Three Things the Chiefs Can do to Ensure a Win Against the Patriots

For the first time since the 2018 AFC Championship Game, the New England Patriots will travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday. PatriotMaven's Devon Clements and Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin preview the matchup on today's episode of Roughing the Kicker.

Tucker D. Franklin

Chiefs' Defense Preparing for Another Dual-Threat QB in Patriots' Cam Newton

The Kansas City Chiefs will face off with yet another mobile quarterback in Week 4. After previously preparing for Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor and Lamar Jackson, this week's matchup comes against Cam Newton and the New England Patriots.

Joe Andrews