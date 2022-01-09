Injury Updates on Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Byron Pringle, Darrel Williams

In Week 18, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to defeat the Denver Broncos by a final score of 28-24. The victory propelled Kansas City to a 12-5 record this regular season, but it came with some bumps and bruises.

To start, star wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a heel injury in pregame warmups. He played sparingly throughout the afternoon, having long stretches in which he remained on the sideline. To close out the first half, running back Darrel Williams suffered a toe injury and didn't return. Later in the game, wideout Byron Pringle was helped off the field after being shaken up. It didn't stop there, though.

To round out the Chiefs' series of injuries, tight end Travis Kelce suffered what was described during the in-game broadcast as a tweaked hip. He sealed the game for Kansas City with a clutch catch to convert a first down but then limped off to the sideline before visiting with the Chiefs' training staff. After the game, head coach Andy Reid addressed his players' injuries.

After speaking about Hill and Williams, Reid added that Kelce is "alright" in regards to his injury. He did not bring up Pringle at all, which bodes well for the Chiefs moving forward as they prepare for the playoffs.

Having four players get nicked up over the course of a late-season game is never ideal, but the fact that Kansas City appeared to escape without any serious injuries is a major plus. That's never a guarantee in the NFL and while running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire continues to recover from his shoulder injury suffered a couple of weeks ago, it appears the Chiefs may have a nearly full complement of weapons ready to go soon — regardless of when they play next.