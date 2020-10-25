SI.com
Arrowhead Report
HomeGM ReportPodcastsNewsGame DayDraft
Search

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Predictions

Tucker D. Franklin

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to extend their nine-game winning streak against the Denver Broncos this week as they travel to Denver for the first of two meetings this season. With snow in the forecast for Sunday, the Chiefs and Broncos could be in for snow game part two. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable reconvenes to give their predictions for this week's contest.

Joshua Brisco: The Chiefs' last two outings couldn't have been much more different. Just about everything went wrong against the Las Vegas Raiders, then everything looked almost-easy against the Buffalo Bills. Obviously, the loss against the Raiders is the outlier, but I'm excited to see how the Chiefs' offensive line and secondary perform as the two units that still have some things to prove. The Broncos' front four is better than the Bills', but Drew Lock is — Broncos fans, please close this window now — the least-accomplished and least-fearsome quarterback the Chiefs will have faced in this three-week window.

I think Steve Spagnuolo makes Lock look like the young, still-to-be-determined quarterback that he is and the Chiefs' offensive line holds up enough against an underrated defense to score some points in the snow.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 17

Tucker Franklin: With snow in the forecast, I could see not-that-many points being put up on the board. Defenses will be important for both teams as the Chiefs will look to continue their "mean streak" they developed against the Bills and the Broncos will try to contain Mahomes. I don't really think Kansas City will have a problem in this one. 

On Friday's episode of Roughing the Kicker, Mile High Report's Chad Jensen joined me to preview the game and I gave my three keys to a Chiefs win on Friday. Go check those out if you are looking for some more pregame analysis.

Prediction: Chiefs 21, Broncos 12.

Jordan Foote: This is going to make some people mad, but I expect the Broncos to play a gritty game. Drew Lock is healthy and has something to prove and although the team’s roster has suffered some significant injuries, the book on Denver’s season hasn’t quite been slammed shut yet. With that said, Patrick Mahomes is a snow game guy and should engineer some good drives as the Chiefs manage to win on the road in a one-score division matchup.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 21.

Conner Christopherson: The Broncos are starting to get healthy and are probably their healthiest since they were in Week 1. Considering that and the snow that is forecasted, I would not be surprised to see this game end up staying pretty close. The Broncos will probably copy the same defensive scheme teams have used against the Chiefs offense so far this year, only rush three or four guys and play zone behind it. It is up to the Chiefs to run the ball on this or find ways to break this coverage. This game will be closer than many think it should be, and I am expecting it to be within one score in the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs should still prevail as they are the overall better team.

Prediction: Chiefs 23, Broncos 16.

Sam Hays: Both defenses are good and it is expected to be snowy. I think the Broncos' defense will give a commendable performance with how deep it is, but Patrick Mahomes will once again overcome it and make some more incredible plays that defenses just shake their heads about. After all, he is the best quarterback to ever do it.

Prediction: Chiefs 27 Broncos 17.

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs and Broncos are both coming off impressive road wins against the Bills and Patriots, respectively. The Broncos are starting to get healthy but the Chiefs are too strong on defense and too explosive on offense to be held down in this one. I anticipate Patrick Mahomes will have a big game in the snow. CEH will still be the workhorse but Le’Veon Bell could get some red zone touches and a chance at his first touchdown in a Chiefs uniform. This one could be a little bit closer than what it should be, but there’s no reason not to pick the Chiefs this week.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 16.

Taylor Witt: After the big letdown against the Raiders, the Chiefs are well-aware that AFC West games are not automatic wins, despite all the recent evidence to the contrary. The Broncos are healthy and coming off of a morale-boosting victory against the Patriots, and will surely be highly motivated to get their first victory against Kansas City since the Obama administration. The game should be played in snowy conditions, just like the last time these two teams faced off. I expect a closer game than that one, but I still think it's a fool's bet to pick against KC these days.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 13.

Joe Andrews: The Chiefs have not fared well against AFC West opponents so far in 2020. Whether it be the close call to the Los Angeles Chargers or loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the divisional opponents have given the Chiefs everything they have. I expect Drew Lock and the Broncos to do the same. The Chiefs' offense should be at full speed — remember Patrick Mahomes is a snow game guy — outpacing the Broncos.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 21.

Jacob Harris: My boss is a Broncos fan, so either way my next week is going to suck.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 17.

THANKS FOR READING ARROWHEAD REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Allegretti Continues to Learn While Preparing for First Career Start

Kansas City Chiefs left guard Nick Allegretti is expected to make his first career start against the Denver Broncos Sunday due to the back injury of right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who will be replaced by the line's usual sixth man, Mike Remmers.

Joe Andrews

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: Preview and Prediction

Everything you need to know before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday in Week 7 of the NFL season.

Sam Hays

Let It Snow: Chiefs Ready to Extend Winning Streak vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to extend their nine-game winning streak against the Denver Broncos in this classic AFC West matchup. The forecasted snow should make for an exciting game in the Mile-High City.

Mark Van Sickle

Eric Bieniemy Continues to Prove He's Beyond Ready for His Head Coaching Opportunity

After being passed over for a head coaching job last offseason, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy seems even more likely to get his head coaching chance in 2021.

Joe Andrews

Where Do the Kansas City Chiefs Rank After Six Weeks of Action?

Six weeks into the NFL season, let's take a look at where the Kansas City Chiefs fall in a few key rankings compared to their production in 2019.

Taylor Witt

Three Ways the Chiefs Can Ensure Their Dominance Over Denver

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Denver Broncos, they will be looking to extend their streak of nine-straight wins over their AFC West rival. Arrowhead Report's Tucker Franklin looks at three factors that will be beneficial in the Chiefs securing a win on Sunday.

Tucker D. Franklin

The Chiefs' Future No. 2 Wide Receiver is Not on the Current Roster

With Sammy Watkins out due to injury, one thing has been made clear for the Kansas City Chiefs: their future No. 2 wide receiver is not on the current roster.

ConnerChristopherson

Le'Veon Bell's Stint With the Kansas City Chiefs Will Work Out for Everyone

Le'Veon Bell is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Then he won't be. And it'll all work out just fine.

jacobharris

Le'Veon Bell Won't Be a 'Locker Room Problem' in Kansas City

Once the signing of running back Le'Veon Bell was official, a common take among opponents to the addition was Bell wasn't good for locker room morale. But since this has been pushed to the forefront, I think it's only fair we put Bell's past "issues" into perspective.

Tucker D. Franklin

Le'Veon Bell Ready for Fresh Start with Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell spoke to Kansas City media for the first time on Wednesday and showed the football world that he's ready to take on a dynamic role in the Chiefs' offense.

Joe Andrews