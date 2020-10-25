Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to extend their nine-game winning streak against the Denver Broncos this week as they travel to Denver for the first of two meetings this season. With snow in the forecast for Sunday, the Chiefs and Broncos could be in for snow game part two. The Arrowhead Report Roundtable reconvenes to give their predictions for this week's contest.

Joshua Brisco: The Chiefs' last two outings couldn't have been much more different. Just about everything went wrong against the Las Vegas Raiders, then everything looked almost-easy against the Buffalo Bills. Obviously, the loss against the Raiders is the outlier, but I'm excited to see how the Chiefs' offensive line and secondary perform as the two units that still have some things to prove. The Broncos' front four is better than the Bills', but Drew Lock is — Broncos fans, please close this window now — the least-accomplished and least-fearsome quarterback the Chiefs will have faced in this three-week window.

I think Steve Spagnuolo makes Lock look like the young, still-to-be-determined quarterback that he is and the Chiefs' offensive line holds up enough against an underrated defense to score some points in the snow.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 17

Tucker Franklin: With snow in the forecast, I could see not-that-many points being put up on the board. Defenses will be important for both teams as the Chiefs will look to continue their "mean streak" they developed against the Bills and the Broncos will try to contain Mahomes. I don't really think Kansas City will have a problem in this one.

On Friday's episode of Roughing the Kicker, Mile High Report's Chad Jensen joined me to preview the game and I gave my three keys to a Chiefs win on Friday. Go check those out if you are looking for some more pregame analysis.

Prediction: Chiefs 21, Broncos 12.

Jordan Foote: This is going to make some people mad, but I expect the Broncos to play a gritty game. Drew Lock is healthy and has something to prove and although the team’s roster has suffered some significant injuries, the book on Denver’s season hasn’t quite been slammed shut yet. With that said, Patrick Mahomes is a snow game guy and should engineer some good drives as the Chiefs manage to win on the road in a one-score division matchup.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 21.

Conner Christopherson: The Broncos are starting to get healthy and are probably their healthiest since they were in Week 1. Considering that and the snow that is forecasted, I would not be surprised to see this game end up staying pretty close. The Broncos will probably copy the same defensive scheme teams have used against the Chiefs offense so far this year, only rush three or four guys and play zone behind it. It is up to the Chiefs to run the ball on this or find ways to break this coverage. This game will be closer than many think it should be, and I am expecting it to be within one score in the fourth quarter, but the Chiefs should still prevail as they are the overall better team.

Prediction: Chiefs 23, Broncos 16.

Sam Hays: Both defenses are good and it is expected to be snowy. I think the Broncos' defense will give a commendable performance with how deep it is, but Patrick Mahomes will once again overcome it and make some more incredible plays that defenses just shake their heads about. After all, he is the best quarterback to ever do it.

Prediction: Chiefs 27 Broncos 17.

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs and Broncos are both coming off impressive road wins against the Bills and Patriots, respectively. The Broncos are starting to get healthy but the Chiefs are too strong on defense and too explosive on offense to be held down in this one. I anticipate Patrick Mahomes will have a big game in the snow. CEH will still be the workhorse but Le’Veon Bell could get some red zone touches and a chance at his first touchdown in a Chiefs uniform. This one could be a little bit closer than what it should be, but there’s no reason not to pick the Chiefs this week.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 16.

Taylor Witt: After the big letdown against the Raiders, the Chiefs are well-aware that AFC West games are not automatic wins, despite all the recent evidence to the contrary. The Broncos are healthy and coming off of a morale-boosting victory against the Patriots, and will surely be highly motivated to get their first victory against Kansas City since the Obama administration. The game should be played in snowy conditions, just like the last time these two teams faced off. I expect a closer game than that one, but I still think it's a fool's bet to pick against KC these days.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 13.

Joe Andrews: The Chiefs have not fared well against AFC West opponents so far in 2020. Whether it be the close call to the Los Angeles Chargers or loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the divisional opponents have given the Chiefs everything they have. I expect Drew Lock and the Broncos to do the same. The Chiefs' offense should be at full speed — remember Patrick Mahomes is a snow game guy — outpacing the Broncos.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Broncos 21.

Jacob Harris: My boss is a Broncos fan, so either way my next week is going to suck.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Broncos 17.