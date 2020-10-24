Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: Preview and Prediction

Get ready, Mizzou fans! It is time for Drew Lock vs. the Kansas City Chiefs: Chapter Two! This weekend, the Chiefs travel to Denver to face the Broncos following an impressive victory against the Buffalo Bills to improve to a 5-1 record.

Stat to Know: Drew Lock is in the bottom five for quarterbacks this season in EPA and PFF grade.

Lock got a lot of love from some people for his 2019 campaign, and one could argue he deserved some of it. He was ninth in the EPA+CPOE composite, per Ben Baldwin's rbsdm.com, and the Broncos were 4-1 with Lock as the quarterback of the team. Lock's 2020 campaign, however, has not gone according to plan.

Out of 36 quarterbacks with a minimum of 50 plays he was involved in, Lock ranks 32nd for the EPA+CPOE composite and 34th in EPA per play. On top of that, out of 38 quarterbacks with a minimum of 50 dropbacks, Lock ranks 36th in Pro Football Focus' (PFF) grading scale.

Lock is going to play against the Chiefs after he returned last week from a three-week absence for a shoulder injury he suffered early in the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Steelers. Lock has two interceptions and four fumbles in just over two games of play this season, which is a clearly major concern for the Broncos and something to watch for the Chiefs.

Matchup to Watch: Chiefs offense vs. Broncos defense

You may not know this, but the Broncos defense this season, one in which Von Miller has not played a snap for them, has been excellent. They are third in points allowed and rank in the top five of PFF's team grading in terms of overall defense, run defense, tackling and coverage! This is the Broncos' saving grace from being a total embarrassment this season and that was shown in their 18-12 win against the New England Patriots this past week and their 16-14 defeat to the still-undefeated Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

The Chiefs' offense still obviously has the advantage because elite offense beats elite defense the majority of the time, but this defense isn't one to completely scoff about like the Chiefs' opponent next week, the New York Jets.

Key to the Game: Will Jerry Jeudy have his first big game?

As much as we should expect the Chiefs to run away with this game, it's not a certainty. We learned that the hard way just a couple weeks ago with another division rival, and much of it was thanks to another rookie first-round wide receiver out of Alabama, Henry Ruggs III.

Jeudy has had a respectable 266 yards through his first five NFL games, but he hasn't quite had a breakout game yet. His game-by-game yardage is 56, 62, 55, 61 and 32 yards. Will the Jeudy who terrified defenses in his years at Alabama make his debut, or will it be just another solid performance? It will be interesting to find out with the Chiefs' secondary, who is among the best in the NFL for EPA allowed, facing him.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Broncos 17

This score seems like a reasonable, fair prediction to make. Both defenses are good and it is expected to be snowy. I think the Broncos' defense will give a commendable performance with how deep they are on that side of the ball, but Patrick Mahomes will once again overcome it and make some more incredible plays that defenses just shake their heads about.