Kansas City Chiefs at Miami Dolphins Predictions

The Kansas City Chiefs return to the scene of Super Bowl LIV for their Week 14 contest against the Miami Dolphins. Sunday's matchup carries playoff implications for both sides as we near the end of the NFL Regular Season. The Arrowhead Report crew previews the game and gives their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: As the week has gone on, I've only gotten more excited for this matchup. The Dolphins have as good a chance as anyone to slow down the Chiefs offense, both with their unique personnel and their evolve-to-fit-the-matchup coaching style led by New England Patriots alum and head coach Brian Flores.

Ultimately, I think the Chiefs' offense still scores enough and the Miami offense struggles to put up enough points against a team other than the Bengals or Jets.

Prediction: Chiefs 24, Dolphins 16.

Tucker Franklin: This game could really go two ways. First, the Chiefs defense has a solid gameplan and renders Tua ineffective. The Dolphins offense won't be able to get anything going because of the pressure and disguised coverages. The Chiefs are able to do what they do on offense and this game ends up being a two-to-three score game. Secondly, the Chiefs offense struggles from the jump. Xavien Howard causes problems in the secondary and the offensive line crumbles. The defense continues its downward trend and for the nth week in a row, Kansas City has to rely on Patrick Mahomes to win a football game. My guess is a combination of the two will happen. Either way, I don't anticipate the Chiefs to drop a game that has major implications as this one does.

For a more in-depth preview of the game, AllDolphins publisher Alain Poupart joined me on Friday's Roughing the Kicker podcast to break down the matchup. Find it wherever you get your podcasts.

Prediction: Chiefs 23, Dolphins 17.

Jordan Foote: This game is going to be a lot of fun. Everything the Dolphins are good at on defense, the Chiefs excel at on offense. At the end of the day, though, I trust Patrick Mahomes to beat a good defense much more than I trust Tua Tagovailoa to beat a Chiefs defense that is suspect at times but continues to produce well enough to win. Brian Flores is coaching a good and young team, but slow and steady isn’t going to win this race.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Dolphins 21.

Conner Christopherson: The Dolphins offense isn't performing at high enough of a level to justify being truly scared about the Chiefs squaring off against them. While Tua hasn't disappointed as a starter, he also hasn't excelled. The Dolphins offensive line is susceptible to a good pass rush and this is a good barometer for the struggling Chiefs defensive line to see if they truly have taken a step back compared to last year. The headlining matchup is of course the Chiefs passing game versus the Dolphins secondary, but when you have Patrick Mahomes, you always bet on him.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Dolphins 20.

Sam Hays: This is a tough matchup for the Chiefs to deal with, with a defense as good as the one the Dolphins have and with their great early-down passing production and frequency. I believe the Chiefs win a tight one, once again thanks to the heroics of Patrick Mahomes on the road to his second career MVP. This may also be the game where Travis Kelce is most needed this season, with Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins facing Xavien Howard and Byron Jones, one of the league's best cornerback duos.

Prediction: Chiefs 27 Dolphins 21.

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs are going to get touchdowns in the red zone this week. That will be the biggest difference in the game, and the Chiefs will pull away late as the defense will force rookie quarterback Tua Tagovaiola to throw his first career interception.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Dolphins 16.

Bonus score: Bills 27, Steelers 24. Chiefs take over first place in the AFC. Book it.

Taylor Witt: It's hard to make sense of the Dolphins. They seem like they're pretty good, but they're also still kind of young and still have a lot of unknown quantities at the quarterback position between Tua Tagovailoa's youth and his doubtful health, plus Ryan Fitzpatrick's vacillation between Fitzmagic and Fitztragic. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are the most consistent team in football. Could the Dolphins bring their A-game and give the Chiefs a run? Absolutely. Do I expect the Chiefs to have enough firepower to deal with any nuisance that Miami could cause? As always, yes.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Dolphins 17.

Joe Andrews: The Dolphins are a lot better than what they were a year ago, but they still have plenty of room to grow. With rookie Tua Tagovailo behind center, their offense is nowhere near ironed-out. As long as the Chiefs show up on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu and company shouldn’t have any trouble

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Dolphins 21.

Jacob Harris: Stupid Sea World-lookin' logo.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Dolphins 21