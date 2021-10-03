Chiefs at Eagles Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

The Chiefs will be missing some key players on defense against the Eagles on Sunday.

After back-to-back losses at the hands of some talented AFC foes, the Kansas City Chiefs are in Philadelphia to face the Eagles in an inter-conference battle on Sunday afternoon. They'll be doing so without some key players, though.

Unexpectedly, as they were confirmed out well before the game on Sunday, the trio of Rashad Fenton, Frank Clark and Charvarius Ward is missing action for the Chiefs. Fenton has been in concussion protocol after Chargers running back Austin Ekeler made contact with his helmet in last week's game. Clark was held out of Week 3's game with a tweaked hamstring, and Ward missed the contest due to a strained quad. Both players will now watch from the sidelines for a second straight week, as will Daurice Fountain, Austin Blythe and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

The Eagles also released their inactives list ahead of Sunday's matchup in Philly.

While Nick Sirianni's squad had several players listed on the injury report throughout the week all but tackle Jordan Mailata (who was ruled out) were able to fully participate in practice on Thursday and Friday. Despite that, tackle Lane Johnson won't play against the Chiefs. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports that Johnson is inactive due to a personal matter.

That makes Jason Kelce the only regular starter active on Sunday — a major blow to an Eagles team that needs to protect young quarterback Jalen Hurts. In addition to Mailata and Johnson, guards Brandon Brooks and Isaac Seumalo recently suffered significant injuries. Steve Spagnuolo's defense has struggled to generate consistent pressure this year but with so many Philadelphia linemen out, perhaps Chris Jones and company can have a big day.

