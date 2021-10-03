Roundtable: Chiefs at Eagles Preview and Predictions

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs are on the road as they take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Week 4 matchup. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is going for his 100th win with the team, which would make him the first coach to ever win at least 100 games with two different franchises. Aside from the Reid homecoming storyline, the Chiefs are looking to get back on track after losing consecutive games. Can they accomplish that feat? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: The Chiefs have no choice but to make a statement in this game. Falling to 1-3 with a loss to a nothing-special Eagles team would take the Chiefs' start from unfortunate and out-of-character to panic-inducing and deeply concerning for their playoff seeding (and division-winning) aspirations. I expect the offense to curtail their turnover problem, and though the Eagles will likely score plenty, they won't be able to keep up with Kansas City.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Eagles 27

Jordan Foote: I usually stray away from picking the Chiefs to win big, and it's awfully bold to anticipate a 14-point win considering the start this team has had. With that said, Kansas City hasn't played a complete game of football in quite some time. There always seems to be some sort of turnover problem, defensive woe or opposing heroic act that has made things at least a bit interesting at the end. That changes this time around. The Chiefs carry a 31-17 lead into the fourth quarter and maintain that two-touchdown cushion for the final 15 minutes, as this has the makings of a beatdown.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Eagles 24

Conner Christopherson: If the Chiefs don't beat the Eagles easily, then something is amiss. While the Eagles' offense should move the ball some thanks to Jalen Hurts being a running threat, the Cowboys' defense was stout against them last week. That means the Chiefs should be able to shut them down, too. On offense, a cleaner game is all it takes for them to run away with this one.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Eagles 13

Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs are in unfamiliar territory, heading into a game below .500 for the first time in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era in Kansas City. It's fitting that Reid and company are taking a flight to Philly to take on Reid’s former team. A win would give Reid his 100th career victory with the Chiefs. The defense still has issues, but I think the offense will make up for those deficiencies and lead the team back into the win column on Sunday.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Eagles 27

Taylor Witt: The Chiefs haven't really been known for having easy weeks, but something about their backs being against the wall seems to bring out the best in this team. With the game having a little extra juice thanks to Andy Reid's former squad standing in the way of his 100th Chiefs victory, I have a feeling the Chiefs are in for a relatively relaxing game against a banged-up Eagles team. I don't see Kansas City losing three games in a row for the first time since 2015.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Eagles 17

Sam Hays: The Eagles are easily the weakest team the Chiefs have played to this point, with the previous three games all coming against potential AFC playoff squads. I think the Chiefs' defense will look the best it has yet, partially thanks to the injuries and lesser quarterback play that the Eagles possess and thanks to a breakout game for a couple of key defenders. Mahomes puts up 300 yards and three touchdowns and the Chiefs cruise to a 2-2 record on the year.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Eagles 20

Jacob Harris: This season has been dumb, but it's not "lose to the Eagles" dumb.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Eagles 21

