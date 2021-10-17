    • October 17, 2021
    Roundtable: Chiefs at Washington Preview and Predictions

    The Arrowhead Report crew takes a crack at predicting the outcome of Sunday's Chiefs vs. Football Team matchup.
    On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to get their season back on track with a win over the Washington Football Team. Coming off a crushing loss to the Buffalo Bills last week, the Chiefs need a victory in order to not only get their swagger back, but potentially keep them within realistic striking distance of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West. The season is young, but Andy Reid's team has dug itself into a bit of a hole already. How will the Chiefs match up with the Football Team? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions for the Week 6 game. 

    Joshua Brisco: In what should be a get-right game for the Chiefs, anything less than a controlling performance would be cause for concern. Washington isn't a push-over, however, and Kansas City will be challenged on both sides of the ball. Ultimately, I think the Chiefs defeat (but don't obliterate) Washington in a mixed-bag victory.

    Prediction: Chiefs 34, Washington 27

    Jordan Foote: "Clean" has been the word this week for me in regards to the Chiefs, and I feel like the team has preached a similar message. Offensively, Patrick Mahomes and company should have a relatively mistake-free game and on the other side of the ball, things should improve. There's been a lot of doubt about the Chiefs this year and it's absolutely warranted, but people also forget that we're dealing with a 17-game season here and it's not always about the early results — even for the most established of contenders. Kansas City gets back on track today with a convincing win over an inferior opponent. 

    Prediction: Chiefs 31, Washington 17

    Mark Van Sickle: The Chiefs should bounce back against the Washington Football Team. They need a nice win to get some confidence and momentum back on their side before another tough AFC game in Week 7. I think the offense will bounce back and limit the turnovers. The defense will do enough.

    Prediction: Chiefs 34, Washington 20

    Taylor Witt: The Chiefs have turned the ball over nine times in three games for the first time in the Andy Reid era. The Chiefs have also recorded zero takeaways over three games for only the third time in franchise history, and they have never gone four games in a row without one. The story of the season is the turnover battle and once the Chiefs get back to their usual selves in that department, the wins will pile up. My money says that starts this week.

    Prediction: Chiefs 41, Washington 10

    Sam Hays: Hopefully, this game can give the Chiefs a moment to relax and play their game without having to stress everyone out so much. Washington does not look like a great team, with the offensive pieces they are missing and the major defensive regression thanks to their secondary play. With that said, they can still certainly compete with the Chiefs in this game, especially if the Chiefs' defense doesn't come to play once again.

    I expect a bounce-back performance from the Chiefs, with the defense getting a turnover or two from Taylor Heinicke and the offense putting up four touchdowns — including three through the air. This is probably the easiest game of the year so far for the top receivers on the Chiefs to put up quality production, so look for Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and possibly even Josh Gordon to make some noise.

    Prediction: Chiefs 34, Washington 20

    Jacob Harris: I'm still cold and wet and sad. 

    Prediction: Chiefs 42, Washington 24

