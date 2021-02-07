Chiefs Inactives: Sammy Watkins Active For Super Bowl LV vs. Buccaneers

GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have announced their inactive players for Super Bowl LV.
For the first time this postseason, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins will be active for the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

For the Chiefs, cornerback BoPete Keyes, running back Darwin Thompson, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, defensive end Tim Ward, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, quarterback Matt Moore and cornerback Chris Lammons will not dress out today.

Watkins enters the game as questionable and is the only player on the Chiefs active roster that has an injury designation. 

The Chiefs made a flurry of moves on Saturday in preparation for the game. Kansas City placed left tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. on injured reserve and called up wide receiver Marcus Kemp and Moore from the practice squad via standard elevation.

In addition to that, the Chiefs activated tight end Deon Yelder from the injured reserve and brought up Lammons from the practice squad.

As for Tampa Bay, quarterback Drew Stanton, quarterback Ryan Griffin, wide receiver Justin Watson, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, tight end Antony Auclair, defensive lineman Khalil Davis and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter will not play.

Both wide receiver Antonio Brown and tight end Cameron Brate were listed as questionable for the game but will be dressed out for the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers made similar moves on Saturday getting ready for the game. Tampa Bay elevated guard Ted Larsen and Stanton from their practice squad. Since the Bucs had no players on the COVID-19/Reserve list, they could only elevate two players for the game.

Feb 4, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins during practice as they prepare for Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mandatory Credit: Steve Sanders/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports
