    • November 21, 2021
    Roundtable: Chiefs vs. Cowboys Preview and Predictions

    The Arrowhead Report crew takes a crack at predicting the outcome of Sunday's Chiefs vs. Cowboys matchup.
    On Sunday, the 6-4 Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the 7-2 Green Bay Packers in a Week 11 NFL matchup. Both the Chiefs and Cowboys have serious playoff aspirations, as both squads are currently leading their divisions as Sunday's action commences.  Who will come out on top in this one? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

    Joshua Brisco: The test that the Cowboys will provide for the Chiefs is slightly dampened by the loss of Amari Cooper, but this is still a superb measuring stick game for the Chiefs before they head into the bye.

    Prediction: Chiefs 27, Cowboys 24

    Jordan Foote: That's it, I'm breaking the trend. For the first time in three weeks, I'm picking the Chiefs to beat their opponent. This team isn't quite "back" yet but if it can defeat a Cowboys team that is among the best in the entire NFL, Kansas City means business. Look for another good Patrick Mahomes game and with some injuries potentially taking a toll for Dallas, the Chiefs' defensive line could be in for a better outing than most expect. The Chiefs won't run away with this one, but they should do enough to head into the bye week on a four-game winning streak. 

    Prediction: Chiefs 28, Cowboys 24

    Mark Van Sickle: The Cowboys and Chiefs are both coming off big Week 10 victories. The defenses are playing well, but the offenses lit it up last week. The key to this game will be turnovers, and whoever forces the other team into more mistakes will likely win. Initially, I thought this would be a high-flying affair, with a final score near the 41-38 range. However, I think the defenses will step up and make it a bit more of a slugfest than I originally anticipated. The last few weeks, in my own mind, I’ve been predicting the Cowboys to win. Even as early as Friday morning, I made a prediction on local radio that the Cowboys would win 27-24. However, with the announcement of Amari Cooper missing the game due to COVID-19, I am flipping my pick. You heard it here first: the Chiefs are winning out.

    Prediction: Chiefs 27, Cowboys 24

    Conner Christopherson: I believe the Chiefs have fixed some of their issues. However, I don't know if they've fixed enough to beat the Cowboys. Dak Prescott is a machine and even without Amari Cooper, Dallas has a suite of weapons at its disposal. I think the Chiefs' defense has ascended out of the basement, but I'm not sure if it has improved enough to slow down the Cowboys when Daniel Sorensen and Ben Niemann are still seeing 40% of the snaps. Smart teams, such as the Cowboys, should be able to take advantage of that. When coupled with a Chiefs offense that has only proven for one week that they are back, I lean ever-so-slightly towards the Cowboys this week. If the Chiefs' pass rush can get pressure with only four players and Mahomes continues to show improvements on offense, then the Chiefs can win. I'm just unsure both happen.

    Prediction: Cowboys 31, Chiefs 30

    Marlow Ferguson Jr.: Contrary to most other years, this version of the Dallas Cowboys seems for real. Their response to that 30-16 loss to Denver was championship-caliber. They appeared too comfortable, got punched in the mouth, and responded with emphatically with a 43-3 victory. The Chiefs’ recent turnaround has me thinking this could be “Game of the Year” material, but it’s concerning that they’re encountering injuries on the offensive line just as they were finding a groove. I’d say Sunday’s outcome hinges, though, on L’Jarius Sneed’s availability. I’m still not convinced that the Chiefs have solved the two-high looks — Vegas ran more Cover-3 than anything — and until then, they seem vulnerable. Give me the Cowboys.

    Prediction: Cowboys 35, Chiefs 32

    Taylor Witt: I'm back in, baby. I wasn't sure what to make of the 2021 Chiefs, but the laugher in Vegas has me seeing red and yellow once again. Dallas is a really good squad and will put up points even without Amari Cooper, but the Chiefs will do enough on offense to head into their bye week at 7-4 with as much momentum as any team in the league.

    Prediction: Chiefs 38, Cowboys 34

    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates his touchdown catch with teammates wide receiver Byron Pringle (13) and running back Jerick McKinnon (1) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
