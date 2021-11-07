Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Chiefs vs. Packers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    The Chiefs and Packers have released their inactives lists ahead of Sunday afternoon's Week 9 matchup.
    After defeating the New York Giants by three points last week, the 4-4 Kansas City Chiefs are playing in front of their home crowd once again as they prepare for a game against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers, a team that will be without quarterback Aaron Rodgers due to COVID-19 protocols, will field second-year quarterback Jordan Love as they look to rise to 8-1 on the season. 

    Ahead of this Week 9 matchup, the Chiefs have released their list of inactive players. 

    Ruled out in advance of Sunday's contest was offensive lineman Mike Remmers, who did not practice at all this week with a knee injury. The Chiefs' right tackle has had a whirlwind of a 2021 campaign, as he's bounced between being in the driver's seat for a starting gig to being a backup, then starting again and now missing more time because of injury. He'll be held out for at least this week.

    Khalen Saunders missed last week's game due to a knee injury of his own, and that will be the case yet again despite him being a full participant in practice throughout the week. The third-year defensive tackle had a strong preseason showing and has played well in spurts for Steve Spagnuolo's defense in the regular season, and he should provide some added depth to the interior of the Chiefs' front four once he's able to return. That won't be the case this week. 

    The Packers' inactives have also been released:

    For Green Bay, Rodgers has already been addressed. Outside of him, defensive lineman Kingsley Keke didn't practice throughout the week and was ruled out before Sunday due to a concussion. Tackle Dennis Kelly and defensive lineman Dean Lowry were questionable with respective back and hamstring injuries, but both are active for a key road matchup against a Chiefs team that is dangerous despite their struggles thus far in 2021. 

    Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    Chiefs vs. Packers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

