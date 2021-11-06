Roundtable: Chiefs vs. Packers Preview and Predictions

On Sunday, the 4-4 Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the 7-1 Green Bay Packers in a Week 9 NFL matchup. Both teams had sky-high expectations heading into the 2021 campaign, but only one squad has lived up to the hype. The Packers, although thriving, will be without future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers due to him contracting COVID-19 and remaining in league protocols. Second-year man Jordan Love will make his starting debut against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Who will come out on top in this pivotal matchup? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions.

Joshua Brisco: In a matchup that should have been Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs vs. Rodgers in his final year in Green Bay, we're getting the .500 Chiefs against... Love in his first NFL start? What a time to be alive.

Rodgers's absence is a huge blow to the Packers and anyone who cares about responsible conversations about medicine, but it's a big break for the Chiefs' defense. After giving up just 17 points to the Giants last week, I still expect the Packers' offense to look solid on Sunday, leaving the Chiefs' offense with the responsibility of producing their first above-average performance in several weeks. Don't bet on this one, but the Chiefs should narrowly nab the victory at Arrowhead.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Packers 27

Jordan Foote: Without Rodgers under center for the Packers, the Chiefs' path to victory should be easier. Oddly enough, I'm more worried about Kansas City's offense than its defense right now. Mahomes has been a shell of himself in recent weeks and while I believe he'll snap out of it at some point, I don't know what that will be. I told myself until the Chiefs prove they can beat good teams, I wouldn't pick them anymore. Green Bay being good without Rodgers is subjective, but I'm a man of my word. I don't feel great about this pick and could easily see things unfolding favorably for the Chiefs, although I'll be rolling with Love and the Packers pulling off the upset on the road.

Prediction: Packers 27, Chiefs 24

Mark Van Sickle: I was going to pick the Packers this week. I really was. It was going to be the first time I picked against the Chiefs since Mahomes was hurt and KC was facing Green Bay in 2019. And then the news came down that Rodgers would miss this game. That puts Love in line to start his first NFL game on the road at Arrowhead Stadium. This isn’t a ringing endorsement for the Chiefs at this point in the season, but more of a distrust in the Packers this week. The NFL is wild, and anything could happen, but the Chiefs caught a break and should capitalize with a win this week.

Prediction: Chiefs 27, Packers 20

Conner Christopherson: They just cannot lose this game, right? The Chiefs were given the gift of Rodgers being out and now Love will make his first NFL start. A certain Justin Herbert also saw his first playing time in the NFL last year against the Chiefs and exceeded all expectations, so who is to say a quarterback who has sat behind Rodgers with a coach like Matt LaFleur cannot play well? The Packers' dynamic duo of Davante Adams and Aaron Jones should still scare the Chiefs to bits, as well. Even so, the Chiefs' season (expectations-wise) is over if they lose this game. The Chiefs, and specifically Mahomes, need to look good this game and win as they head into the brutal stretch of their schedule. As someone who wants to still believe in this season, I'll put my faith in the Chiefs.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Packers 24

Marlow Ferguson Jr.: The Chiefs, in theory, caught a huge break in avoiding Rodgers. And for all of his struggles, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is 10-2 over his last five seasons against QBs in year one or year two, and 5-1 in Kansas City. With the Chiefs’ defense finally getting healthy, what better time to dial up pressure? The linebacker situation will be one to watch with Anthony Hitchens’ return and what that means for others’ snaps. But as long as they're able to avoid playing catch-up, they should be able to dictate terms and force the Packers to pass and be aggressive — something they’ve been less of lately. With so many moving parts in Green Bay, and urgency at an all-time high in Kansas City, look for the Chiefs to get above .500 for the first time since Week 1.

Prediction: Chiefs 29, Packers 21

Taylor Witt: I'm not sure how anyone is supposed to be able to accurately predict this Chiefs team, and adding in the Jordan Love curveball to the equation doesn't help anything. I do think the Chiefs will pick up their first two-game winning streak of the season (in Week 9!) but as for how they get there? I wish I had a clue. 41-10? 17-14? Anything is possible.

Prediction: Chiefs 28, Packers 17