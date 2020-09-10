Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Predictions

As the day that has been marked on the calendar for months is finally here, the Arrowhead Report Roundtable reconvenes to give its score predictions for the Kansas City Chiefs' matchup with the Houston Texans to open up the NFL season.

Joshua Brisco: We did it, everybody. We made it. We have a real football game that counts. My prediction is that this is going to be wonderful. Will it also be sloppy at times? Probably. Missed tackles? Sure. Blown assignments? You bet. But it's here!

Beyond the celebration of the season arriving, I think this game is going to be a special kind of fun for Chiefs fans. I just don't see a world in which the Chiefs' offense doesn't come out absolutely popping off tonight. The Texans will get theirs. Will Fuller makes me nervous. Deshaun Watson even moreso. Either way, I don't see Houston keeping up.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Texans 24

Tucker Franklin: I truly hate giving score predictions. There's such a slim margin of success and I don't like "cheering" for a defined outcome, but now that I got that out of the way, let me give you my score prediction. The Chiefs' retention of players gives them the upper hand in the game. The Texans will more than likely be ready to avenge their colossal collapse in the playoffs last season. If you want more things to watch for in the game, check out my things to watch and listen to today's episode of Roughing the Kicker.

Prediction: Chiefs 41, Texans 38

Conner Christopherson: It's fitting the Chiefs' "run it back" tour starts against the team they mounted the impossible comeback against in the divisional round of the 2019 playoffs. Even though the Texans had a ton of things go right for them on that January day, it still didn't matter to the Chiefs, particularly Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Many of the same reasons the Chiefs mounted the 24-point comeback are still reasons the Chiefs should win in the home opener. How can the Texans stop the Chiefs? Who will cover Kelce? Can the Texans go toe-to-toe with the Chiefs on offense? The answer is probably no, and that should lead to a fun opening night for Kansas City.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Texans 27

Jordan Foote: I trust the Kansas City Chiefs much more than the Houston Texans, all across the board. Deshaun Watson is great, but even he can’t overcome Bill O’Brien and what will be a lackluster defense on Thursday night. Expect a big debut for rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and look for Patrick Mahomes to start off his potential 2020 MVP campaign on a high note. The Chiefs roll to a relatively easy win on opening night.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Texans 21.

Sam Hays: The Texans secondary is just not good enough to even contain the Chiefs' passing attack. Patrick Lavon Mahomes II will throw to his weapons at will in this one. Expect big games from any three of the five primary weapons (Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Mecole Hardman, Sammy Watkins and Clyde Edwards-Helaire). Also, look for the Texans to show how much they miss DeAndre Hopkins early on.

Prediction: Chiefs 41, Texans 21

Joe Andrews: The Texans are adjusting to a new defensive coordinator, but have only added a few new wrinkles to the defense. These slight adjustments could be enough for Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and company to create havoc. Deshaun Watson’s crew could do the same at times, but the Chiefs’ defense should come off victorious.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Texans 24

Mark Van Sickle: Football is back! After the excitement of a Super Bowl win in February, the long-awaited season opener is upon us. Chiefs vs. Texans has provided plenty of entertainment over the past few seasons, and this year shouldn’t be any different. The Chiefs sunk the Texans with a 51-7 run to end the game in the AFC divisional round and I’m not sure Houston will be mentally prepared to bounce back, even after a full offseason. The Chiefs, and specifically Patrick Mahomes, love to crush opponents into submission. I believe we will see more of the same in this one. The Chiefs' defense will limit Deshaun Watson and the Texans’ offense while six touchdown passes from Mahomes and two field goals from Harrison Butker will be an efficient effort to get the job done for Kansas City.

Prediction: Chiefs 48, Texans 24

Taylor Witt: Parts of this game will look different than their January tilt, but the outcome will not. The only reason the Texans got out to the 24-0 start was a string of unlikely Chiefs mental errors. Expect KC to be fine-tuned for this opener and drop a very crooked number on a hapless Texans defense.

Prediction: Chiefs 48, Texans 20.

Jacob Harris: The Chiefs are good at football and will win the game.

Prediction: Chiefs 31, Texans 21