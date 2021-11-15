Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Chiefs vs. Raiders Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    The Chiefs and Raiders have released their inactives lists ahead of Sunday afternoon's Week 10 matchup.
    On the Sunday Night Football stage, the Kansas City Chiefs will square off against their AFC West rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams have five wins on the year, but they seem to be possibly going in opposite directions. The Chiefs are riding high on a two-game winning streak and could insert their names back into the AFC contender conversation with a key win. The Raiders are 2-3 in their last five games and desperately need a win to help stop the bleeding.

    Ahead of this Week 10 matchup, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released.

    The biggest active news for the Chiefs involves cornerback L'Jarius Sneed. The second-year defensive back was nursing ankle and wrist injuries throughout the week and progressed from not practicing on Wednesday to being limited on Thursday, then fully participating on Friday. Sneed is coming off the game of his career and will need to have success again against the Raiders' passing attack. Saunders continues to miss time with a knee injury.

    In terms of inactives, right tackles Lucas Niang and Mike Remmers will not play for the Chiefs. Niang suffered a rib injury last week and didn't practice throughout the week, and Remmers has been dealing with a knee issue and was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday. Offensive lineman Kyle Long and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire began their 21-day practice windows this week after being taken off the injured reserve list, but neither is going to play for the Chiefs against the Raiders.

    The Raiders' inactives have also been released:

    In advance of Sunday night's contest, safety Tyree Gillespie and linebacker Nick Kwiatoski were both ruled out. Cornerback Amik Robertson was listed as doubtful, and he won't be playing. Elsewhere, fellow cornerback Keisean Nixon was questionable with an ankle injury. He'll be active for Vegas as they look to improve to 6-3 on the year. 

    Read More: How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

