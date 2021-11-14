Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Roundtable: Chiefs vs. Raiders Preview and Predictions

    The Arrowhead Report crew takes a crack at predicting the outcome of Sunday's Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup.
    Author:

    On Sunday, the 5-4 Kansas City Chiefs are on the road as they look to extend their win streak to three games with a victory against the hosting Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders, 5-3, are also in desperate need of a win as they look to stop a recent skid. Vegas is 2-3 in its last five games, and a loss to a bitter division rival would be a tough pill to swallow. Both teams will surely come prepared to play on Sunday Night Football. How will things unfold? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions. 

    Joshua Brisco: The Chiefs' defense has strung together two solid games against offenses quarterbacked by Daniel Jones and Jordan Love. Their offense has been hit-and-miss, with far more misses. Mike Remmers and Lucas Niang — KC's top two right tackles — are out against a strong Raiders pass-rush. Based on the Raiders' weakened secondary and the fact that Patrick Mahomes played better football than 13 points indicated last week, I'm giving the Chiefs' offense the narrow benefit of the doubt in a game they can't afford to lose.

    Prediction: Chiefs 24, Raiders 20

    Jordan Foote: Well, for the second week in a row, it looks like I'm the only member of the staff predicting a Chiefs loss. Maybe there's some reverse psychology or reverse jinxing going on here? In all seriousness, I could absolutely see the Chiefs winning this one. Until they go out and prove that they're capable of beating a good team at this point in the season, though, I won't pick them to do so. This game will be a terrific barometer for both teams. If the Chiefs take care of business on the road, they're about as close to being officially "back" as a team can get. With that said, the Raiders have just as much riding on this one and both the home crowd and emotional element may give them the slight edge here. I don't feel great about this pick, but I'm too stubborn to change it. 

    Prediction: Raiders 31, Chiefs 28

    Mark Van Sickle: It’s still hard to trust the Chiefs. However, the Raiders may be even harder to trust at the moment. They’ve lost their head coach, most lethal wide receiver and notable cornerback for a variety of reasons. They're also coming off a loss to the New York Giants. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are coming off back-to-back wins. There is a little bit of momentum there, even though the wins haven’t been impressive. The Chiefs' defense has looked much better and the special teams have been carrying the team. If the offense can click against a weak Raiders secondary, look out, AFC West!

    Prediction: Chiefs 31, Raiders 24

    Read More

    Conner Christopherson: I am not doing it. I am not going to pick the Raiders. All logic so far this season has me leaning slightly Raiders, especially because the Chiefs' right tackles are dealing with injuries and Andrew Wylie will start against Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue. Patrick Mahomes needs to have his best game in the pocket of the season to neutralize the Raiders' rush and get the offense humming again. I also want to believe in the Chiefs' new resurgent defense, but the competition in the last two games was not up to par. If the Chiefs lose, their serious hopes for this season are probably over. I'm going to bet they step up and take control, despite the many "buts" heading into this game.

    Prediction: Chiefs 27, Raiders 24

    Marlow Ferguson Jr.: It’s troublesome to think about how the Chiefs’ banged-up offensive line could fare with Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue hosting a fired-up Las Vegas crowd on Sunday night. On the flip side, the Chiefs won’t have to gameplan for Henry Ruggs III’s breakaway speed as they did in last year’s loss. And this is a Raiders group that just lost to the same team Kansas City beat two weeks prior, right? The New York Giants were able to upset Las Vegas last Sunday largely through red zone and third-down execution on defense. The Chiefs’ defense? It has allowed just 6-of-24 conversions on third down attempts over the last two weeks. It's also equipped to take advantage of Derek Carr’s struggles against pressure, and could provide the Chiefs an edge in this must-win battle.

    Prediction: Chiefs 26, Raiders 21

    Taylor Witt: The Chiefs are hitting their stride on defense, having given up 24 points total over their last two games. Unfortunately, the offense has gone in the other direction, having only scored 36 points total in their last three games. Good thing the Raiders are next up, because they represent a great opportunity to fix the offensive struggles while maintaining some positive defensive momentum. Vegas is a team in free fall, having just lost to the Giants after losing their head coach and best wide receiver to off-field issues. There is no reason the Chiefs should lose this game if they even want to pretend to matter in the 2021 season.

    Prediction: Chiefs 31, Raiders 13

    Jacob Harris: Derek Car is going to be so sad.

    Prediction: Chiefs 28, Raiders 24

    Read More: How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

    Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the game winning touchdown in the closing seconds of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Roundtable: Chiefs vs. Raiders Preview and Predictions

    1 minute ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Green Bay Packers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Stock Watch: Which KC Chiefs Players Are Trending in Week 10?

    1 hour ago
    Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid celebrate after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Chiefs Fans are Scared of a Past That Isn't Coming Back

    3 hours ago
    Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Raiders: Week 10 Preview and Prediction

    4 hours ago
    Dec 2, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) after the game at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

    6 hours ago
    Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mike Remmers (75) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Chiefs Place RT Mike Remmers on Injured Reserve

    22 hours ago
    Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Can the Chiefs Continue to Ride the Wave Against the Raiders?

    Nov 13, 2021
    Oct 11, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    Chiefs vs. Raiders Will Shape the Rest of Both Teams’ Seasons

    Nov 12, 2021