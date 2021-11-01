Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Chiefs vs. Giants Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    The Chiefs and Giants have released their inactives lists ahead of Monday night's Week 8 matchup.
    Author:

    After getting blown out by the Tennessee Titans in Nashville last week, the Kansas City Chiefs are back at home for a contest against the New York Giants. Both teams could really use a win in this one, as the 3-4 Chiefs are looking to get back to .500 and if the 2-5 Giants want to have any remnants of long-shot playoff hopes this year, getting to 3-5 and riding a two-game win streak would be a major step. Their season is undoubtedly on the line. 

    Ahead of this Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup, the Chiefs have released their list of inactive players. 

    Ruled out in advance of Monday's contest were linebacker Anthony Hitchens and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, each of whom did not practice this week. Hitchens is still nursing a tricep injury and Saunders' knee has been giving him trouble. The Chiefs' defense recently got cornerback Charvarius Ward back from a quad ailment, but a foot issue led to him being limited on Friday and Saturday. He'll be back for Kansas City.

    On the offensive side of the ball, right tackle Mike Remmers has made consecutive starts for the team in place of rookie Lucas Niang. Remmers was also limited in back-to-back days of practice as he dealt with a knee injury. With a short week and a critical game against the Green Bay Packers approaching, the team is holding him out.

    Read More

    Something noteworthy to keep an eye on: Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is active for the first time since Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs guard battled his way back from a training camp injury to be a healthy scratch this season and is now set to be one of the Chiefs' active game day players. The 30-year-old opted out of last season to put his medical background to good use and fight the COVID-19 pandemic. By the time he returned fully, the Chiefs had completely revamped their offensive line.

    The Giants' inactives have also been released:

    With key offensive weapons like Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay already having been ruled out ahead of Monday night's game, getting Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard back is huge for the Giants. Toney is a dynamic rookie receiver who makes plays in multiple facets of the game, and Shepard has been a steady and reliable presence throughout his tenure with the team. Even against a struggling Chiefs defense, quarterback Daniel Jones is going to need all the help he can get. He'll receive a bit more than some expected for this game. 

    Read More: Giants Won't Roll Over for Chiefs on Monday Night Football

    Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens (53) against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Giants Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    just now
    Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17), Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) talk on the field prior to the Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Giants: Week 8 Preview and Prediction

    3 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid motions to an official against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Roundtable: Chiefs vs. Giants Preview and Predictions

    6 hours ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stands with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid just prior to taking the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants

    9 hours ago
    Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) carries the ball as running back Devontae Booker (28) and offensive tackle Matt Peart (74) block against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Behind Enemy Lines: Giants Won't Roll Over for Chiefs on Monday Night Football

    Oct 31, 2021
    Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach on field before the game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Brett Veach Should Shoulder Some Blame for KC's Slow Start

    Oct 30, 2021
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks at the crowd after warmups at the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. An57281
    GM Report

    Tough Schedule Ahead Leads to Pessimistic Outlook on Chiefs

    Oct 30, 2021
    Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Tyrann Mathieu, Anthony Hitchens Take Issue with 'Toxic' Chiefs Fanbase

    Oct 30, 2021