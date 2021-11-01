Chiefs vs. Giants Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

After getting blown out by the Tennessee Titans in Nashville last week, the Kansas City Chiefs are back at home for a contest against the New York Giants. Both teams could really use a win in this one, as the 3-4 Chiefs are looking to get back to .500 and if the 2-5 Giants want to have any remnants of long-shot playoff hopes this year, getting to 3-5 and riding a two-game win streak would be a major step. Their season is undoubtedly on the line.

Ahead of this Week 8 Monday Night Football matchup, the Chiefs have released their list of inactive players.

Ruled out in advance of Monday's contest were linebacker Anthony Hitchens and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, each of whom did not practice this week. Hitchens is still nursing a tricep injury and Saunders' knee has been giving him trouble. The Chiefs' defense recently got cornerback Charvarius Ward back from a quad ailment, but a foot issue led to him being limited on Friday and Saturday. He'll be back for Kansas City.

On the offensive side of the ball, right tackle Mike Remmers has made consecutive starts for the team in place of rookie Lucas Niang. Remmers was also limited in back-to-back days of practice as he dealt with a knee injury. With a short week and a critical game against the Green Bay Packers approaching, the team is holding him out.

Something noteworthy to keep an eye on: Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is active for the first time since Super Bowl LIV. The Chiefs guard battled his way back from a training camp injury to be a healthy scratch this season and is now set to be one of the Chiefs' active game day players. The 30-year-old opted out of last season to put his medical background to good use and fight the COVID-19 pandemic. By the time he returned fully, the Chiefs had completely revamped their offensive line.

The Giants' inactives have also been released:

With key offensive weapons like Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay already having been ruled out ahead of Monday night's game, getting Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard back is huge for the Giants. Toney is a dynamic rookie receiver who makes plays in multiple facets of the game, and Shepard has been a steady and reliable presence throughout his tenure with the team. Even against a struggling Chiefs defense, quarterback Daniel Jones is going to need all the help he can get. He'll receive a bit more than some expected for this game.