Roundtable: Chiefs vs. Giants Preview and Predictions

On Monday Night Football, the 3-4 Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the 2-5 New York Giants. With a win, the Chiefs can get their season back on track in an AFC that is fairly unpredictable on a week-to-week basis. With a loss to a team with little to no playoff aspirations, that puts the 2021 campaign in flux due to a difficult remaining schedule. The Chiefs need this one, and there's been a lot of talk about self-reflecting and making adjustments throughout the week. Will that reflection turn into positive results on the field? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions for the Week 8 contest.

Joshua Brisco: All of the concerns you may have about the Chiefs at this point are most likely reasonable and valid. Even with expectations lower than they've been in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs should still beat the Giants. ...Right?

Even if they narrowly lose the turnover battle or struggle to stop a potentially underrated offense, New York shouldn't be able to slow down the Chiefs' offense, even with the issues it's had this year. Plus, if the Chiefs lose this game and fall to 3-5 before their schedule gets even more difficult, they'll find themselves running out of time to save their season. This is a rare must-win game on the first day of November.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Giants 27

Jordan Foote: Look, the Chiefs have not looked good against some pretty quality opponents this year. They've had rough stretches. Many are questioning the team's hunger and overall focus. All of that is valid but at the end of the day, the core from a championship-winning team remains in place. The Chiefs may stumble the rest of the way this season and barely qualify for a playoff spot, but they should be able to handle a clearly inferior opponent in the Giants. New York's offense is banged up and missing some playmakers, which should give even the Chiefs' struggling defense a bit of a breather. The Chiefs win by two scores and get back on track — but only until Green Bay comes into town later in the week.

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Giants 21

Mark Van Sickle: Anxiety. Chiefs fans are feeling it right now. The Chiefs should beat the Giants by double-digits, at home and on Monday Night Football, but we know easy is not how this team likes to do things. Still, the Chiefs should come out on top and hopefully stay healthy with a big game against the Green Bay Packers coming up next weekend!

Prediction: Chiefs 34, Giants 27

Conner Christopherson: While the confidence in the Chiefs right now is at an all-time low in the Patrick Mahomes era, they have to win this game. The season is on the line with the Chiefs having three tough games after this week. If Kansas City can't take care of an injured Giants team at home on national television, then the season is over before Week 10. It's hard to think that can happen.

Prediction: Chiefs 35, Giants 23

Marlow Ferguson Jr.: The Chiefs get another opportunity to find themselves against a banged-up team, this time with the Giants' offensive skill positions. In a perfect world, Kansas City’s defense builds some confidence to put itself back on the public’s good side, and Patrick Mahomes — 3-0 and turnover-less in his last three Monday games — shines bright under the lights. This is as easy as it gets for the Chiefs over the next four weeks, so here's to expecting them to play with urgency, particularly in the second half.

Prediction: Chiefs 30, Giants 20

Jacob Harris: Suffering.

Prediction: Chiefs 38, Giants 21