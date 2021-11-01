Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Roundtable: Chiefs vs. Giants Preview and Predictions

    The Arrowhead Report crew takes a crack at predicting the outcome of Monday's Chiefs vs. Giants matchup.
    Author:

    On Monday Night Football, the 3-4 Kansas City Chiefs will play host to the 2-5 New York Giants. With a win, the Chiefs can get their season back on track in an AFC that is fairly unpredictable on a week-to-week basis. With a loss to a team with little to no playoff aspirations, that puts the 2021 campaign in flux due to a difficult remaining schedule. The Chiefs need this one, and there's been a lot of talk about self-reflecting and making adjustments throughout the week. Will that reflection turn into positive results on the field? The Arrowhead Report crew makes their predictions for the Week 8 contest.

    Joshua Brisco: All of the concerns you may have about the Chiefs at this point are most likely reasonable and valid. Even with expectations lower than they've been in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs should still beat the Giants. ...Right?

    Even if they narrowly lose the turnover battle or struggle to stop a potentially underrated offense, New York shouldn't be able to slow down the Chiefs' offense, even with the issues it's had this year. Plus, if the Chiefs lose this game and fall to 3-5 before their schedule gets even more difficult, they'll find themselves running out of time to save their season. This is a rare must-win game on the first day of November.

    Prediction: Chiefs 34, Giants 27

    Jordan Foote: Look, the Chiefs have not looked good against some pretty quality opponents this year. They've had rough stretches. Many are questioning the team's hunger and overall focus. All of that is valid but at the end of the day, the core from a championship-winning team remains in place. The Chiefs may stumble the rest of the way this season and barely qualify for a playoff spot, but they should be able to handle a clearly inferior opponent in the Giants. New York's offense is banged up and missing some playmakers, which should give even the Chiefs' struggling defense a bit of a breather. The Chiefs win by two scores and get back on track — but only until Green Bay comes into town later in the week. 

    Prediction: Chiefs 34, Giants 21

    Mark Van Sickle: Anxiety. Chiefs fans are feeling it right now. The Chiefs should beat the Giants by double-digits, at home and on Monday Night Football, but we know easy is not how this team likes to do things. Still, the Chiefs should come out on top and hopefully stay healthy with a big game against the Green Bay Packers coming up next weekend!

    Read More

    Prediction: Chiefs 34, Giants 27

    Conner Christopherson: While the confidence in the Chiefs right now is at an all-time low in the Patrick Mahomes era, they have to win this game. The season is on the line with the Chiefs having three tough games after this week. If Kansas City can't take care of an injured Giants team at home on national television, then the season is over before Week 10. It's hard to think that can happen. 

    Prediction: Chiefs 35, Giants 23

    Marlow Ferguson Jr.: The Chiefs get another opportunity to find themselves against a banged-up team, this time with the Giants' offensive skill positions. In a perfect world, Kansas City’s defense builds some confidence to put itself back on the public’s good side, and Patrick Mahomes — 3-0 and turnover-less in his last three Monday games — shines bright under the lights. This is as easy as it gets for the Chiefs over the next four weeks, so here's to expecting them to play with urgency, particularly in the second half.

    Prediction: Chiefs 30, Giants 20

    Jacob Harris: Suffering.

    Prediction: Chiefs 38, Giants 21

    Read More: Behind Enemy Lines: Giants Won't Roll Over for Chiefs on Monday Night Football

    Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid motions to an official against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Roundtable: Chiefs vs. Giants Preview and Predictions

    40 seconds ago
    Oct 24, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) stands with Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid just prior to taking the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Giants

    3 hours ago
    Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) carries the ball as running back Devontae Booker (28) and offensive tackle Matt Peart (74) block against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Behind Enemy Lines: Giants Won't Roll Over for Chiefs on Monday Night Football

    20 hours ago
    Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach on field before the game against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Brett Veach Should Shoulder Some Blame for KC's Slow Start

    Oct 30, 2021
    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks at the crowd after warmups at the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. An57281
    GM Report

    Tough Schedule Ahead Leads to Pessimistic Outlook on Chiefs

    Oct 30, 2021
    Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Tyrann Mathieu, Anthony Hitchens Take Issue with 'Toxic' Chiefs Fanbase

    Oct 30, 2021
    July 29, 2021; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson (37) participates in training camp Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers-USA TODAY NETWORK
    News

    Chiefs Sign (Another) Top-50 Pick Looking for Change of Scenery

    Oct 29, 2021
    Nov 19, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is tackled by New York Giants safety Darian Thompson (27) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    Podcasts

    Chiefs’ Game vs. Giants Will Bring Team’s Adjustments Under the Spotlight

    Oct 29, 2021