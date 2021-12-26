Skip to main content
    Chiefs vs. Steelers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    The Chiefs and Steelers have released their inactives ahead of Sunday afternoon's Week 16 matchup.
    Author:

    On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers will square off in a highly contested AFC battle. The Chiefs can lock up a playoff spot with a win, while the Steelers desperately need a victory in order to remain in the thick of both the AFC North and general AFC playoff races. Neither team is at full strength, but no squad in the NFL truly is at this point in the season. 

    Ahead of this Week 16 matchup, the Chiefs' list of inactive players has been released:

    The Chiefs had quite the COVID-19 scare earlier this week, with key players such as Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend, Rashad Fenton, Nick Bolton and Lucas Niang entering protocols. Hill is the lone member of the aforementioned group to have cleared, and he will play on Sunday. Also returning to the team from the reserve/COVID-19 list are wide receiver Josh Gordon, defensive lineman Chris Jones and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. Cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is also back for the Chiefs, so not everything is bad news for Kansas City.

    The trio of Kelce, Bolton and Niang was activated to the roster on Saturday afternoon, but none of them were able to clear protocols in time to be activated for Sunday's game. The team ruled all three of them out on Sunday morning, paving the way for players like Blake Bell, Ben Niemann and Andrew Wylie to possibly take their respective places in the lineup. 

    The Steelers' inactives have also been released:

    In advance of Sunday's game, the Steelers had already ruled out tight end Pat Freiermuth, linebacker Buddy Johnson and defensive lineman Chris Wormley. Freiermuth's absence will certainly be felt, as the rookie has seven receiving touchdowns in his initial NFL campaign. Him being ruled out provides quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with one fewer target to throw to. In what's shaping up to be one of the biggest games of Pittsburgh's season, the team will be missing some pieces.

    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) gestures on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
