Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Andy Reid Addresses Tyrann Mathieu, Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Injuries After Win

    The Chiefs' head coach spent his opening section of media availability speaking about two of his key players.
    Author:

    The Kansas City Chiefs may have clinched their sixth AFC West title in a row after dominating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but the victory came with some injuries attached to it. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and safety Tyrann Mathieu suffered respective collarbone and quad injuries in the 36-10 win. After the game, head coach Andy Reid briefly addressed the injuries to both players. 

    "We'll just see how bad it is tomorrow," Reid told reporters about Edwards-Helaire's injury.

    On the Chiefs' opening drive of the second half, Edwards-Helaire hit the ground hard and landed on his shoulder. After walking off to the sideline to be evaluated, he shortly left for the locker room and was ruled questionable to return. By the end of the third quarter, the team had ruled him out for the remainder of the contest and his injury was deemed a collarbone one. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network later reported that initial X-rays came back negative.

    It's been a long two years in the NFL or Edwards-Helaire, who missed time in 2020 due to an ankle injury and was on the injured reserve list earlier this season with an MCL sprain. As he looks to get healthy and the Chiefs await official news on the severity of his injury, Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore will fill his role within the Chiefs' offense.

    Read More

    On the other side of the ball, Reid called Mathieu's injury a "quad contusion." In the second half of the Chiefs' win over the Steelers, Mathieu briefly exited the game before re-entering and then later being ruled out for good. As of Sunday night, there hasn't been any further information released in regards to the Chiefs' star safety's injury. More will likely be available once the team begins its week of practice in preparation for a Jan. 2 battle against the Cincinnati Bengals.

    Read More: Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 36-10 Win Over the Steelers

    Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs free safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) looks on against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Andy Reid Addresses Tyrann Mathieu, Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Injuries After Win

    41 seconds ago
    Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Robert Spillane (41) and cornerback Tre Norwood (21) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Four Takeaways From the Chiefs' 36-10 Win Over the Steelers

    36 minutes ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire Exits Game vs. Steelers With Injury

    1 hour ago
    Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) gestures on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Steelers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

    4 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    Chiefs vs. Steelers: Preview and Predictions

    7 hours ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up against the Dallas Cowboys before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    Game Day

    How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

    9 hours ago
    Oct 23, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate after Hill's touchdown during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Chiefs COVID List Tracker: Latest On Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill

    10 hours ago
    Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrate after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
    GM Report

    Kansas City Chiefs: The Twelve Days of Chiefsmas

    Dec 25, 2021