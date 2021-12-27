Andy Reid Addresses Tyrann Mathieu, Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s Injuries After Win

The Kansas City Chiefs may have clinched their sixth AFC West title in a row after dominating the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, but the victory came with some injuries attached to it. Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and safety Tyrann Mathieu suffered respective collarbone and quad injuries in the 36-10 win. After the game, head coach Andy Reid briefly addressed the injuries to both players.

"We'll just see how bad it is tomorrow," Reid told reporters about Edwards-Helaire's injury.

On the Chiefs' opening drive of the second half, Edwards-Helaire hit the ground hard and landed on his shoulder. After walking off to the sideline to be evaluated, he shortly left for the locker room and was ruled questionable to return. By the end of the third quarter, the team had ruled him out for the remainder of the contest and his injury was deemed a collarbone one. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network later reported that initial X-rays came back negative.

It's been a long two years in the NFL or Edwards-Helaire, who missed time in 2020 due to an ankle injury and was on the injured reserve list earlier this season with an MCL sprain. As he looks to get healthy and the Chiefs await official news on the severity of his injury, Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore will fill his role within the Chiefs' offense.

On the other side of the ball, Reid called Mathieu's injury a "quad contusion." In the second half of the Chiefs' win over the Steelers, Mathieu briefly exited the game before re-entering and then later being ruled out for good. As of Sunday night, there hasn't been any further information released in regards to the Chiefs' star safety's injury. More will likely be available once the team begins its week of practice in preparation for a Jan. 2 battle against the Cincinnati Bengals.