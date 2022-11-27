L'Jarius Sneed Exits Game vs. Rams With Injury

Sneed visited the medical tent and then went to the locker room in the second quarter.

UPDATE: L'Jarius Sneed re-entered the game following the halftime break.

The Kansas City Chiefs held a halftime lead against the visiting Los Angeles Rams, but they weren't able to stay completely healthy in their Week 12 game. After contributing on a play in the second quarter, cornerback L'Jarius Sneed briefly remained on the field before walking off and making a visit to the on-site blue medical tent.

Sneed went back to the locker room shortly after being in the tent and, according to the team's official announcement, was being evaluated for a concussion.

The Chiefs' secondary was already shorthanded against the Rams, as safety Juan Thornhill was limited in practice with a calf injury that ended up holding him out of the game. Steve Spagnuolo's cornerback group was at full strength, however, as special teams ace Chris Lammons exited concussion protocol in time for the game and Sneed was a full participant throughout the week with a knee injury that's been lingering for him.

Entering Week 12, Sneed had been far and away the Chiefs' most productive cornerback. The third-year man and former fourth-round pick had started 10 games for Kansas City, recording 69 tackles with six passes broken up and a career-high 3.5 sacks. In a room that is relying on rookies such as Trent McDuffie, Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson to perform this year, Sneed's ability to serve as a versatile and reliable piece has been a major benefit.

With a pivotal Week 13 game against the Cincinnati Bengals on the horizon, the hope for both Sneed and the Chiefs is that the young cornerback can avoid missing serious time stemming from this apparent injury. Kansas City is no stranger to going through the NFL's concussion protocol, as the aforementioned Lammons just got out of it and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster also made his return this week from a concussion.