Skip to main content

Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie Exits Game vs. Cardinals With Injury

The Chiefs' top 2022 draft pick left Sunday's contest in the third quarter with an apparent injury.

The Kansas City Chiefs had multiple players suffer injuries during the club's Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie was the first one to go down coming out of the halftime break.

After falling during a seemingly routine coverage play, McDuffie was helped off the field and then made a visit to the sideline on-site medical tent for preliminary evaluations. After that, he boarded a medical cart and sat in the back as it drove off to the locker room. At the time, the injury was deemed to be a left leg ailment by observers in the stadium and reporters watching the broadcast. 

With over eight minutes left in the third quarter, not very long after McDuffie's original exit from the contest, the Chiefs announced on Twitter that McDuffie was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a hamstring injury.

Late last month, Zack Eisen of Arrowhead Report wrote about why McDuffie — Kansas City's first first-round pick in April's NFL Draft — was deserving of more buzz heading into the regular season:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A quality that can't be seen on film is how smart a player is and how hard they work. The Chiefs' coaching staff indicates that McDuffie is a hard worker and one of the smartest players in the building. Coaches even commented that McDuffie learns from his mistakes and never makes the same one twice. A player can make up for a lack of size by being savvy. McDuffie has always played football at his size and with his physical traits, he's used to it. His IQ is a crucial ingredient that has allowed him to excel while playing undersized throughout. Those smarts will continue to shine through, contributing to wins on the field.

In 2022, McDuffie will have the most prominent role of anyone from the Chiefs' latest draft class. He's slated to start opposite Sneed on defense and play nearly 100% of the snaps. This is a daunting task for any player, let alone a rookie. He has all the tools to succeed in this role, though. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

In This Article (1)

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks a 34 yard field goal from the hold of punter Tommy Townsend (5) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker Carted off Field During Game vs. Cardinals

By Jordan Foote
Dec 5, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) on the sidelines against the Denver Broncos during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs at Cardinals Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out?

By Jordan Foote
Aug 20, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hugs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy during the second half of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Chiefs at Cardinals: Preview and Predictions

By Jordan Foote
Nov 11, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a a pass as Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Corey Peters (98) defends in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals

By Jordan Foote
Aug 14, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Daurice Fountain (82) lines up during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Activate Two Players From Practice Squad

By Jordan Foote
Jul 27, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight ends Travis Kelce (87) walks down to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Travis Kelce: Target on Chiefs’ Back Is ‘Nothing New'

By Jordan Foote
Aug 20, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson (88) celebrates against the Washington Commanders after scoring during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Best Chiefs Bets to Consider for Week 1

By Mark Van Sickle
Dec 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) rallies the crowd during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Injury News: Positive Updates Ahead of Game vs. Cardinals

By Jordan Foote