Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie Exits Game vs. Cardinals With Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs had multiple players suffer injuries during the club's Week 1 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie was the first one to go down coming out of the halftime break.

After falling during a seemingly routine coverage play, McDuffie was helped off the field and then made a visit to the sideline on-site medical tent for preliminary evaluations. After that, he boarded a medical cart and sat in the back as it drove off to the locker room. At the time, the injury was deemed to be a left leg ailment by observers in the stadium and reporters watching the broadcast.

With over eight minutes left in the third quarter, not very long after McDuffie's original exit from the contest, the Chiefs announced on Twitter that McDuffie was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a hamstring injury.

Late last month, Zack Eisen of Arrowhead Report wrote about why McDuffie — Kansas City's first first-round pick in April's NFL Draft — was deserving of more buzz heading into the regular season:

A quality that can't be seen on film is how smart a player is and how hard they work. The Chiefs' coaching staff indicates that McDuffie is a hard worker and one of the smartest players in the building. Coaches even commented that McDuffie learns from his mistakes and never makes the same one twice. A player can make up for a lack of size by being savvy. McDuffie has always played football at his size and with his physical traits, he's used to it. His IQ is a crucial ingredient that has allowed him to excel while playing undersized throughout. Those smarts will continue to shine through, contributing to wins on the field. In 2022, McDuffie will have the most prominent role of anyone from the Chiefs' latest draft class. He's slated to start opposite Sneed on defense and play nearly 100% of the snaps. This is a daunting task for any player, let alone a rookie. He has all the tools to succeed in this role, though.

